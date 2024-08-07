Mahua Moitra, Priyanka Chaturvedi laud Vinesh Phogat: 'Slap on the faces of...'

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over wrestler Vinesh Phogat's victory in the Olympics, saying they will now come on the streets and call her the daughter of India. India's Vinesh Vinesh (R) reacts her win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez (L) in their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling semi-final match. (AFP)

Vinesh Phogat was one of the wrestlers who protested against former BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment.

While Bhushan was removed from the post of the wrestling federation chief, his son was given a BJP ticket in the Lok Sabha elections. The controversial politician later said the party sided with him by making his son win the polls.

"I tweeted in the evening that we are so proud of her. Today, PM Modi, Sports Ministry and the leaders of BJP will come on the streets and say she is 'Desh ki Beti' and has brought a medal for the country. This is the BJP government, Delhi police and the home ministry who dragged Vinesh Phogat on the streets. We stood by her and asked for justice. We have to salute her spirit and has brought great glory to the country. She has made every woman in this country stand up and believe that if you fight, you can win," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said Vinesh Phogat's Olympic performance was a tight slap on the faces of those who didn't support it.

"It is a slap on the faces of those who did not support or give justice to her. Everyone still remembers how Brij Bhushan Singh was protected by BJP and how the party rewarded him by giving a ticket to his son," she said.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his support. He said the entire system had collapsed before India's daughter.

"All those who denied the struggle of Vinesh and her teammates, and even questioned their intentions and abilities, have got their answer. Today, the entire power system that had made India shed tears of blood collapsed in front of her brave daughter. This is the identity of champions, they give their answer from the field. Best wishes Vinesh. The echo of your success in Paris can be heard clearly till Delhi," Congress MP said in a post on X.

Vinesh Phogat has entered the finals of her wrestling event, ensuring at least a silver medal in the ongoing Olympics.