Two women officers brief nation on Operation Sindoor strikes in Pakistan

Two women officers, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, took centre stage as they addressed the media following India’s execution of Operation Sindoor. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi (L), Foreign Secretary (C), and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh (R) address the media on Operation Sindoor.

The operation, a response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22, targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

They shared details of how the strikes were carried out, specifying the locations of the targeted sites.

“During Operation Sindoor, no military installations were targeted in Pakistan. The chosen terror sites were based on credible intelligence and their involvement in cross-border terrorism,” said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

She also shared video footage that demonstrated successful strikes on terror camps in Muridke and other parts of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The footage, captured by onboard targeting systems and surveillance drones, showed multiple direct hits on key terrorist infrastructure, including camps linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

A distinguished officer in the Indian Army’s Corps of Signals, Colonel Sophia Qureshi made history as the first woman to command an Indian Army contingent in a multinational military exercise.

In 2016, she led India’s team at ‘Exercise Force 18,’ the largest foreign military drill hosted by India, and stood out as the only female commander among the 18 participating contingents.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh detailed the purpose and execution of Operation Sindoor, saying, “The operation was carried out by the Indian Armed Forces to bring justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.”

Singh has extensive experience operating helicopters like the Chetak and Cheetah in challenging terrains, including Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

She was commissioned as a helicopter pilot in the Indian Air Force and was granted a permanent commission in the flying branch on December 18, 2019.

The Indian Air Force conducted night raids, targeting terror headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Nine hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were struck. Among the precise targets hit were the Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur, Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad, all linked to the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed.