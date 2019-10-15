e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Declare him Indian, says family of man pronounced foreigner who died in Assam

Dulal Chandra Paul, 65, who was declared a foreigner two years ago and was in a detention camp, died at a Guwahati hospital on Sunday

india Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:41 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on August 31 left out 1.9 million peole They will have to file appeals to prove that they are Indians.
The National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on August 31 left out 1.9 million peole They will have to file appeals to prove that they are Indians.(AP)
         

Family members of a 65-year-old man who was declared foreigner and died at a hospital in Guwahati on Sunday have refused to accept his body till authorities pronounce him an Indian.

Dulal Chandra Paul, a resident of Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district, who was declared foreigner by a tribunal two years ago and was lodged in a detention camp in Tezpur had died at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday.

“How can we accept the body if he is a foreigner? Despite him having legal documents showing he was an Indian, he was declared a foreigner,” the deceased’s nephew Sadhan Paul said on phone.

On Tuesday, officials from Tezpur jail, the detention centre where Paul was lodged, came to his house in Dhekiajuli and asked his family members to sign documents so that the body can be handed over for last rites.

“They brought a form where my uncle’s name was written and mentioned as foreigner, but the space for address was left vacant. The officials wanted family members to sign as witness so that we can claim the body,” said Sadhan.

“We asked the officials to include his address otherwise how can we know that he is an Indian. But they asked us to sign first, hence we refused,” he added.

Paul’s body has been lying at the morgue in GMCH since Sunday and efforts by authorities to hand over the body to the family have failed.

According to family members, Paul, who reportedly had some mental illness even before he was in detention, was sent to Tezpur Medical College Hospital on September 27. From there he was referred to GMCH where he died due to diabetes and kidney ailments.

Paul is said to be the 26th foreigner to have died in the six detention centres in Assam, which house around 1000 inmates. As per a Supreme Court order, those who have spent over 3 years in these centres are to be released.

None of Paul’s three sons were included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) which was released on August 31 this year. They would have to file appeals, like the 1.9 million applicants left out of NRC, to prove that they are Indians.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 21:46 IST

tags
top news
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
Declare him Indian, says family of man pronounced foreigner who died in Assam
Declare him Indian, says family of man pronounced foreigner who died in Assam
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyGoogle Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL LaunchDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi Designs
don't miss
latest news
India News