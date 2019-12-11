Won’t call Nitish Kumar chachaji, says Tejashwi, RJD’s CM pick for 2020 polls

india

Dec 11, 2019 10:41 IST

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday described the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), passed by Lok Sabha on Monday, as against the constitution and slammed chief minister Nitish Kumar for supporting the contentious bill despite having opposed it initially.

“ From today, I will not call Nitish Kumar as Chachaji as he has lost respect in my eyes for supporting the CAB. Rather, I will only address him as Chief Minister.

Kumar is the one who betrayed people’s mandate by realigning with the BJP and also has compromised on his stand of not supporting revocation of article 370, triple talaq, NRC and now CAB. His words of not compromising on communalism, crime and corruption are all fake,” Tejashwi said.

After RJD’s break up with JD(U) in 2017, Tejashwi has been vocal in berating the JD(U) strongman referring him with some contempt as ‘Paltu Chacha’ - an indignation for walking out of grand alliance.

The 30-year old Yadav scion was speaking at the open session of the RJD’s national council meet held in Patna on Tuesday, which was attended by host of RJD’s top leaders including national vice president Raghuvnash Prasad Singh, state president Jagdanand Singh, senior leader Shivannd Tiwary, Jay Prakash Yadav, Mahua MLA, Tej Pratap Yadav, Kanti Singh, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav and delegates from different states.

The apex body adopted the resolution to nominate Tejashwi the chief ministerial candidate of Bihar in 2020 and expressed happiness over the re-election of jailed RJD Lalu Prasad as party’s national president for the 11th term. Resolutions on education, economic condition, SC/ST welfare, women empowerment, foreign policy and constitutional amendment in party’s constitution were also passed. A former minister and socialist Brishen Patel also joined the RJD.

Moving the political resolution, RJD’s senior leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui said the country was passing through turbulent phase with the basic framework of constitution based on secularism coming under serious threat owing to the divisive policies of the BJP led NDA government at the Centre.

“It is the Hindu Mahasabha that had advocated two nation theory in 1936 propounded by V D Savarkar. It is RJD’s responsibility now to save the country from getting split,” Siddiqui said.

LJD chief Sharad Yadav was more vocal in berating the chief minister for supporting the CAB, saying he had never expected that his friend turned foe would support the bill that was piloted by union home minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha yesterday with the aim of providing citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhist, Jains, Christians and Parsis who have come to India after facing religious persecution in neighbouring countries in last few decades.

“The country is in danger. The soul of the constitution has been crushed by bringing this bill,” Yadav said, asserting the bill was discriminatory in nature. Mahua MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, sharing stage with younger sibling Tejashwi, made a brief speech expressing how he was supportive of his Arjun read Tejashwi) and laid stress on use of both youths and old guards in the party.

“During marriages in rural areas, the old persons are taken on a box because they have wisdom. But it is the youth who have the energy. We need to combine both of them for better results,” he said, looking at state RJD chief Jagdanand Singh who represents the old guard in the party.

Tej Pratap has had tiff with former state president Ram Chandra Purbe over the former’s insistence of giving more space to his own loyalists especially youths in the party posts.

On his part, Tejashwi focused his speech highlighting the failures of the state government be it the spiraling crime, growing unemployment , migration and inflation.

He also took potshots at the Narendra Modi government stating all its big ticket decisions be it introducing GST, demonetisation and scrapping of article 370 in J&K had all boomeranged even as the country had slipped to economic slowdown with the GDP rate falling to 4.5% while divisive politics had taken a big toll.

He said that the jailed RJD chief was languishing in prison as he had always championed the cause of social justice, secularism and not compromised on it. “ We will start an agitation across Bihar after Makar Sankranti (considered an auspicious time after January 15) to expose the failure of the state government,” Tejashwi said.

Raghuvnash Prasad Singh, who presided over the session, also laid stress on strengthening the organisation and launching a state wide agitation against failure of the centre and state governments.