‘Won’t spare anyone messing with India’: Rajnath Singh

india Updated: Nov 30, 2019 11:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
At the NDA passing out parade, Rajnath Singh said India won’t spare anyone looking to mess with the country.
At the NDA passing out parade, Rajnath Singh said India won’t spare anyone looking to mess with the country.(HT Photo/File)
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said India will not spare anyone trying to mess with the country and that Pakistan’s use of terror for proxy war is an admission that it can’t defeat India in a conventional or limited war.

Singh, who was speaking at the 137th Passing out Parade of the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla in Pune, praised the armed forces Uri surgical strikes and Balakot Air Strikes that targeted militant camps across the LoC.

“We have proven our point on three to four occasions in the past five and a half years,” Singh said and added that India desists from interfering in any other country but won’t tolerate any misadventure from outside.

“After 1948, 1964, 1971, and 1999 wars, Pakistan has realised they cannot win a conventional or limited war against India. In the form of terrorism, Pakistan has chosen the road of proxy war against India,” said Singh.

A total of 211 NDA cadets graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru University this year and Singh thanked the parents to have “given their sons” to the service of this nation.

“By choosing to join the culture of security of this nation, you have fulfilled your true duty to this country,” Singh told the cadets and commended them for choosing the armed forces despite the “attraction” of other high-paying jobs.

