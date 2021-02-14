IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Won’t allow CAA implementation at any cost, Rahul Gandhi tells voters in Assam
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during a public rally, in Shivshagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during a public rally, in Shivshagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Won’t allow CAA implementation at any cost, Rahul Gandhi tells voters in Assam

  • At a rally in Sivasagar, Rahul Gandhi also promised to raise daily wage of tea garden workers from 167 to 365 if the party comes to power.
READ FULL STORY
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:40 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the party will not allow implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at any cost and will work to protect Assam’s interests if the party returns to power in the poll-bound state.

Addressing a rally at Boarding Field in Sivasagar, he said the legislation, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, was a ploy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to divide the people.

“We are wearing a ‘gamocha’ (traditional Assamese towel) today where letters CAA have been written and marked with a cross. It signifies that come what may, CAA won’t happen. Illegal immigration is an issue, but Assam’s people have the capability to resolve this problem together with talks,” Gandhi said.

There’s fear among a large section in Assam that if CAA is implemented it would lead to large scale influx of people from Bangladesh. Violent protests against the legislation in the state in December 2019 claimed five lives.

Stressing that Congress will uphold and defend the Assam Accord (signed in 1985 after a six-year agitation against illegal immigrants from Bangladesh), Gandhi said the BJP was trying to do away with the accord, divide the state and implement CAA.

Accusing the ruling BJP-led government in the state of exploiting the tea garden workers and giving benefit to businessmen from Gujarat, Gandhi promised that if the Congress comes to power in the state it will increase the daily wage of tea workers from present 167 to 365.

“A mere 167 to tea workers and tea gardens to Gujarat businessmen. That’s why BJP wants to divide the state so that its resources can be stolen and given to others,” he said.

Gandhi recalled how he learned a lot about Assam’s diverse communities, languages and cultures from former chief minister Tarun Gogoi (who died last November) during his visits to the state.

“The BJP government at Centre has hurt the people of Assam by putting Gogoi who gave his entire life for the state in the same category of Padma awardees list with a bureaucrat who had served the Prime Minister Modi’s office. This was not a right thing,”

Gogoi was named as a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in the country, this year. Retired bureaucrat Nripendra Mishra who served as a principal secretary to the Prime Minister between 2014 and 2019 was also given the same honour.

Gandhi continued with his recent jibe, ‘Hum do, Hamare Do’ (We two, Our two) and said that the country was being run by four people at present. Without taking names he added that like in the Centre, two persons were controlling everything in Assam.

“We are a people’s party. If we come to power, the hatred being spread by BJP will disappear. We will take every section of the people irrespective of their caste, religion, language and status along with us and will create jobs for youths of Assam,” he said.

“Remote control might be good for a television, but not when it comes to running a state like Assam. The present chief minister is remote controlled from Nagpur and Delhi and takes orders from there. That’s why we want to remove this government,” Gandhi added.

Chattisgarh Chief Minister and party observer for Assam Bhupesh Baghel, party’s state in-charge Jitendra Singh, Lok Sabha MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque, party state president Ripun Bora and other senior leaders attended the rally.

Gandhi’s rally comes three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar district on January 23 and distributed land allotment certificates to 106,000 landless families.

Jerenga Pathar, a historic site where Joymoti, an Ahom princess, sacrificed her life in 17th century to protect the life of her husband Prince Godapani, who went on to become a king of the Ahom dynasty.

The site of Gandhi’s rally, Boarding Field, is in the middle of Sivasagar town and close to heritage structures of the Ahom dynasty, which ruled Assam for six centuries from the 13th to the 19th. Earlier called Rangpur, Sivasagar was one the one of the capitals of the dynasty.

The Congress, which ruled the state for three consecutive terms between 2001 and 2016 with Tarun Gogoi at the helm, is aiming to overthrow the BJP-led ruling coalition with an alliance stitched with five other parties.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), which has 14 MLAs in the 126-member assembly, newly formed Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) and three Left parties (CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML) are part of the alliance.

Besides losing power, Congress, which won 26 seats in 2016, has also witnessed several setbacks in recent months due to deaths, by-poll losses and defection.

Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi died in November, two sitting MLAs of the party quit and joined BJP in December and last month another lawmaker passed away taking the party’s strength down to 19.

In their rallies in Assam in recent weeks, both PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have targeted the Congress accusing it of failing to bring peace and prosperity to Assam despite ruling the state for decades.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
On Thursday, around 300 samples including a few birds from a poultry farm of Khurda tested negative for bird flu.(HT PHOTO.)
On Thursday, around 300 samples including a few birds from a poultry farm of Khurda tested negative for bird flu.(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Corbett landscape preps for bird census from Feb 16 after 13 years

By Ankur Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:03 PM IST
  • Twenty-one teams of five members each will carry out the bird census from February 16 to 18 in 12 ranges of Kalagarh tiger reserve and Ramnagar forest division under Corbett Tiger Reserve landscape.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships and aircraft deployed for fire fighting operation onboard Offshore Supply Vessel Greatship Rohini, 92 nautical miles from Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships and aircraft deployed for fire fighting operation onboard Offshore Supply Vessel Greatship Rohini, 92 nautical miles from Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: ICG recovers bodies of crew trapped inside offshore vessel

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, houses the maximum number of prisoners at 1,01,297.(Photo: Shutterstock)
Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, houses the maximum number of prisoners at 1,01,297.(Photo: Shutterstock)
india news

India has over 5,600 techies in prisons, 27.37 % inmates 'illiterate': Govt data

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:52 PM IST
The prison statistics presented by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy recently in Parliament were based on a compilation of data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) updated till December 31, 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP chief Sharad Pawar.(File Photo)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar.(File Photo)
india news

Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s remarks on judicial system worrisome: Sharad Pawar

By Faisal Malik
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar underlined that the former CJI's comments ruing the state of the judiciary were in contrast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi praise for the courts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Forest fire near Chillipam Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng. (@easterncomd/Twitter Photo)
Forest fire near Chillipam Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng. (@easterncomd/Twitter Photo)
india news

Army assists douse forest fire in Arunachal's Anini district

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:24 PM IST
A forest fire broke out at Koylabasti, Anini district on the evening of February 11, which soon engulfed the surrounding mountain ridges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sticker of FASTag is stuck at the windshield of the car and deploys Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to collect tolls..(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
The sticker of FASTag is stuck at the windshield of the car and deploys Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to collect tolls..(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
india news

No cash payments on highways, FASTag to get mandatory from Feb 15

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:26 PM IST
The FASTag technology helps in seamless collection of toll without the need to stop the vehicle at the toll plaza.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi is in Chennai for inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several key projects in the city.(Photo: Twitter/ narendramodi)
PM Modi is in Chennai for inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several key projects in the city.(Photo: Twitter/ narendramodi)
india news

PM Modi catches 'fleeting view' of India-England test match during Chennai visit

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:43 PM IST
The Prime Minister reached Chennai airport from Delhi on Sunday morning and took a helicopter ride to reach Jawaharlal Nehru stadium where he unveiled a number of development projects for Tamil Nadu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships and aircraft deployed for fire fighting operation onboard Offshore Supply Vessel Greatship Rohini, 92 nautical miles from Mumbai. One crew member who received injuries was evacuated and shifted to hospital for treatment. (ANI Photo)
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships and aircraft deployed for fire fighting operation onboard Offshore Supply Vessel Greatship Rohini, 92 nautical miles from Mumbai. One crew member who received injuries was evacuated and shifted to hospital for treatment. (ANI Photo)
india news

3 trapped crew members of Greatship Rohini found dead in search operation

By Manish Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:02 PM IST
  • Bodies of two seafarers were found from the tween-deck area, burnt beyond recognition and the third body with burn injuries was found from the engine control room
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during a public rally, in Shivshagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during a public rally, in Shivshagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Won’t allow CAA implementation at any cost, Rahul Gandhi tells voters in Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:40 PM IST
  • At a rally in Sivasagar, Rahul Gandhi also promised to raise daily wage of tea garden workers from 167 to 365 if the party comes to power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ministry said 86.25 per cent of the new cases are from 6 states.(Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
The ministry said 86.25 per cent of the new cases are from 6 states.(Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
india news

India's national Covid recovery rate among highest in the world: Health ministry

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Till date, the cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country has surpassed 82 lakhs. A total 82,63,858 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,72,852 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The overall caseload in Puducherry was 39,448 while 38,533 had recovered so far, leaving 258 active cases.(PTI Photo)
The overall caseload in Puducherry was 39,448 while 38,533 had recovered so far, leaving 258 active cases.(PTI Photo)
india news

Campaign launched to ensure Covid-free Puducherry by Feb 28

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Under the "Zero Covid by Feb28" campaign, all those who had come into contact with people infected with coronavirus would be identified and provided treatment, so that the further spread of the pathogen could be prevented, Health and Family Welfare Director S Mohan Kumar said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius last night, down from the previous night's 1.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.(AP Photo)
Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius last night, down from the previous night's 1.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.(AP Photo)
india news

Minimum temperature dips at several places across Kashmir

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:28 PM IST
The MET Office has said the weather is expected to remain mainly dry in the plains of Jammu and Kashmir over the next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Peter Mukerjea being produced at the Esplanade Court in Mumbai in 2015.(Bhushan Koyande/ Hindustan Times)
Peter Mukerjea being produced at the Esplanade Court in Mumbai in 2015.(Bhushan Koyande/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Peter Mukerjea pens memoir, says not a set of 'kiss-and-tell' stories

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:25 PM IST
"Starstruck: Confessions of a TV Executive" is the story of the Indian television industry, authored by the man who was at the forefront of it all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prices of petrol and diesel across the country are market-determined and attract high Central and state taxes.(Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)
Prices of petrol and diesel across the country are market-determined and attract high Central and state taxes.(Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)
india news

Premium petrol price crosses 100 mark in 3 Rajasthan districts

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • The international oil prices touched USD 61 per barrel for the first time in more than a year on improving demand and hope amid the global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines further sending the fuel prices through the roof
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the past three months, Kerala has seen an increase in its inflow of tourists amid strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol(Unsplash)
In the past three months, Kerala has seen an increase in its inflow of tourists amid strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol(Unsplash)
india news

Kerala Travel Mart meet to be virtual this year, registration starts March 1

PTI, Kochi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Buyers, media, visitors can register online for the virtual meet of the 11th edition of KTM to be held from March 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP