Won’t allow SC/ST, OBCreservation to end: Shah

Reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) will not end as long as there is a single Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member in Parliament, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday. Union home minister Amit Shah in Secunderabad on Sunday. (PTI)

Shah, who was addressing an election rally in Nizamabad in Telangana, also alleged the Congress fights elections on the basis of lies, and slammed the grand old party over its claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would end reservations if the BJP wins the ongoing general elections.

“They (Congress) want to say that we will end reservations. I give you a Modi guarantee today. As long as there is even a single BJP member in the country’s parliament, we will not let Dalit, Adivasi, OBC reservations end,” Shah said.

The Congress has alleged that Modi will scrap reservations if he gets a majority but the Prime Minister has been having a full majority for the last 10 years, he said. Modi did not use the advantage (majority seats) to scrap reservations but only to remove Article 370, end triple talaq, ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) and construct a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he added.

The Congress has often alleged that the BJP and its ideological fount, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), are against reservations. On Sunday too, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Modi is against reservation and wants to take away quotas from the people.

While Modi on May 1 asserted that as long as he and the BJP are around, reservation in jobs and education granted to SCs/STs/OBCs, and economically weaker sections as per the Constitution by Bhimrao Ambedkar will be safeguarded, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, on April 28, said the organisation has always been in support of quotas and advocated for its implementation.

Shah said that the 4% Muslim reservation in Telangana is not constitutional and that the BJP would scrap it and increase the quota for Adivasis and Dalits when it forms the government in the state.

The Congress curtailed the reservations of OBC, ST, SC and gave to Muslims, he said.

The Muslims in Telangana enjoy a 4% quota; the matter, however, is pending in the Supreme Court.

Shah also said that Modi banned triple talaq (Muslim divorce law) but Gandhi says his party will bring it back if it is voted to power.

The Congress wants to run the country as per Muslim personal law, Shah alleged.

