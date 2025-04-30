Won’t be first to take escalatory action, says Pakistan deputy PM amid tension

NEW DELHI: Pakistan will not resort to any escalatory action but will respond “very strongly” to any escalatory move by India, Pakistan’s deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday, reiterating Islamabad’s call for an independent investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack that has led to heightened tensions between the two sides. Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar said leaders such as Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi have urged Islamabad to exercise restraint (AFP)

Dar, who is also the foreign minister, reiterated his government’s contention that Pakistan had no connection to the terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people, and pushed back against punitive measures taken by India, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, by saying any stopping of the flow of river waters will be seen as an “attack on the people of Pakistan and its economy”.

The Pakistan government articulated its position at a media briefing addressed by Dar and chief military spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry a day after people familiar with the matter said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave “complete operational freedom” to the armed forces to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Pakistan believes in and remains committed to regional peace and stability. However, in case of any act of aggression, Pakistan remains determined to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity [through] the exercise of its inherent right to self-defence as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter,” Dar said.

Noting that world leaders such as Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi have urged Pakistan to exercise restraint, Dar said: “Pakistan will not be the first one to resort to any escalatory move. However, in case of any escalatory move by the Indian side, we will respond very strongly.

Dar also said Pakistan will thwart “any misadventure” by “responding in a befitting and decisive manner at the time and place of our choosing”.

Chaudhry responded to a question on Pakistan’s options and possible response by saying, “We are monitoring the situation very carefully… and our responses and counter-measures in all domains are ready… There will be decisive and assured actions, I will not go into the details.”

Dar contended the region is facing a serious threat to peace and stability because of a “politically motivated and highly provocative environment” created by India and said Islamabad condemns all forms of terrorism.

In an apparent reference to the Pakistan foreign ministry’s initial statement that only expressed concern at the loss of lives in the Pahalgam attack, he said the incident was condemned through a statement issued after a meeting of the National Security Committee and at the UN Security Council, of which Pakistan is currently a member.

Both Dar and Chaudhry presented a litany of accusations about India purportedly supporting terrorism against Pakistan and backing militant groups and other elements in Balochistan and other regions without providing evidence to back up their claims.

“The root cause of instability and conflict in South Asia is the unresolved and long festering Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” Dar claimed.

“Pakistan has nothing to do with the Pahalgam incident, period. We demand an independent and transparent probe by neutral investigators as announced by the prime minister of Pakistan. Any ToRs [terms of reference] in this regard should be credible and mutually agreed,” Dar added, reiterating a demand first made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week.

Dar described the punitive measures announced by India last week as “illegal and highly irresponsible” and said there was no provision for holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance or amending it without consensus. “In case of any disagreement or issues, there are forums provided in the treaty which would be invoked,” he said.

India unveiled its punitive measures, including the closure of the only operational land border crossing, downgrading diplomatic ties and revocation of visas for Pakistani nationals, soon after the terror attack that New Delhi said had “cross-border linkages”. Pakistan thereafter announced its counter-measures, including closing its airspace to all Indian airliners and suspending all trade, including through third countries.