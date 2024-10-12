‘Won’t happen in Maharashtra': Sanjay Raut alleges EVM fraud in Haryana polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut doubled down on the INDIA bloc's claims of an EVM fraud in the recently-held Haryana elections, where the Congress suffered a major upset. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (PTI Photo)(PTI)

While addressing the Dussehra rally, Raut was quoted by ANI as saying, “In the Haryana elections, the Election Commission website showed Congress getting 72 seats in the morning, but in the afternoon, the BJP formed the government.”

Alleging a fraud in the voting process, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, “How did this miracle happen? This is only EVM fraud, nothing else, but this will not happen in the Maharashtra elections.”

Both Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray addressed Dussehra rallies, launching attacks at each other ahead of the Maharashtra assembly election.

Attacking Shiv Sena (UBT), Eknath Shinde said the success of MVA at the Lok Sabha polls was like a flash in the pan which won't be replicated in the upcoming assembly polls. He also accused the party of Muslim appeasement politics, saying that there is no difference between Shiv Sena (UBT) and AIMIM.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi's Lok Sabha poll success in Maharashtra was accidental, not permanent. Shiv Sena won 7 seats in a direct fight against Sena (UBT) in the Lok Sabha elections, restricting them to six constituencies. This success shows we are the real Shiv Sena,"

Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing his party's annual Dussehra rally, compared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the Kauravas and accused it of showing arrogance. He also said that the BJP should be “ashamed” to called itself “Bharatiya”.

Thackeray also promised to build temples of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district of the state after coming to power.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)