'…wore a turban, white shirt': Cong mocks Hardik Patel; says ‘bahut bura hua’

The Gujarat Congress on Thursday mocked Hardik Patel on not making it to the list of the leaders who were present at the launch of BJP's Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat and laughed at the 'respect' that the former Congress leader is being given at the party. In May, Hardik Patel resigned from the Congress and then joined the BJP. In his resignation letter, he expressed his grievance and disgust that he was not given enough importance in the party.

खबर है कि हार्दिक पटेल को BJP 'पूरा सम्मान' दे रही है।



कल BJP के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने वाले थे। पूरी तैयारी कर ली, पगड़ी बांध ली, मस्त सफ़ेद शर्ट निकाल ली।



फिर ऐन वक्त पर BJP ने लिस्ट से नाम गायब कर दिया। मक्खी की तरह निकाल फेंका।



बहुत बुरा हुआ... हार्दिक भाई के साथ। — Gujarat Congress (@INCGujarat) October 13, 2022

On that point, the official Twitter handle of the Gujarat Congress attacked Hardik Patel and said he was dropped off the VIP list at the very last moment -- just like a fly. "We got to hear that Hardik Patel is getting full respect in the BJP. He was about to attend BJP's programme yesterday He even wore his turban and took out a white shirt...bahut bura hua with Hardik bhai," the party commented.

BJP chief JP Nadda flagged off the Gujarat Gaurav Yatra in Mehsana. According to the Congress claim, Hardik Patel was supposed to attend the event but then his name was taken off the list.

Union home minister Amit Shah will flag off three Gaurav Yatras in Gujarat today -- one from Zanzarka, and another two from Unai. A total of five yatras have been planned by the BJP - each spanning eight to nine days with all 144 assembly constituencies covered together.

"Gaurav yatra is not just for Gujarat alone, it is a yatra to establish pride of entire India. It's a matter of fortune that Gujarat is the 'gangotri' of 'Gaurav Yatra' to re-establish the nation on the global map, to make it self-reliant, developed," Nadda said.

