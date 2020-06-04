e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Work under MGNREGA resumes in J-K’s Baramulla with preventive measures

Work under MGNREGA resumes in J-K’s Baramulla with preventive measures

Village heads said they have taken precautionary measures to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 07:44 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Baramulla
Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), labour law and a social security measure, facilitates ‘right to work’ for citizens, through various Panchayat level schemes.
Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), labour law and a social security measure, facilitates ‘right to work’ for citizens, through various Panchayat level schemes.(ANI file photo. Representative image )
         

The work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has resumed in Palhallan village in Baramulla district where the construction of a road is underway.

Village heads said they have taken precautionary measures to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

“We have provided all labourers with masks and a pair of gloves. They are using hand sanitiser too,” said Village head, Basharat Dar.

MGNREGA, labour law and a social security measure, facilitates ‘right to work’ for citizens, through various Panchayat level schemes.

Officials said the work has started in many blocks with full force in the union territory.

“The work has resumed in full force. Due to Covid-19, we were very behind. The construction work has started for a highway and approximately it costs Rs 2 lakhs and is under process. We started this work to tackle the Covid-19 effects and to help labourers who have faced a huge loss during the pandemic,” an official told ANI.

“Labourers cannot work at private places as they are closed so here they have found a job guarantee,” she added.

tags
top news
Terror groups mobilise in Kabul as part of Pak deep state’s plan
Terror groups mobilise in Kabul as part of Pak deep state’s plan
Covid-19: What you must know every day
Covid-19: What you must know every day
Lockdown avoided Covid fatalities, but may cost lives indirectly: Study
Lockdown avoided Covid fatalities, but may cost lives indirectly: Study
Frequent cyclones linked to climate crisis
Frequent cyclones linked to climate crisis
Jets with enhanced protection to join PM’s fleet by September
Jets with enhanced protection to join PM’s fleet by September
Man gunned down in park, chased inside an apartment complex and shot dead
Man gunned down in park, chased inside an apartment complex and shot dead
No more Shramik Specials, remaining migrants may take buses back home
No more Shramik Specials, remaining migrants may take buses back home
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In