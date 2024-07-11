Workers clearing debris on Badrinath Highway narrowly escape falling boulders | Watch

Several workers clearing Badrinath National Highway of debris narrowly escaped death as boulders tumbled down from the hill, a viral video shows. Workers clearing debris on the Badrinath Highway narrowly escaped when boulders fell near them.(X)

The highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli was blocked by debris from a hill at Bhanerpani, Joshimath. It was reopened for traffic on Thursday after hours of effort.

As workers were clearing debris, a large boulder slid down the slopes. According to NDTV, they promptly moved to safety, and fortunately, no accidents were reported.

Badrinath Highway reopened

Vehicular movement had been halted due to the landslide. Local authorities and police conducted an operation to clear the debris, resuming traffic at both locations after hours of work.

"The blocked Badrinath National Highway near Bhanerpani in Chamoli has opened for traffic," Uttarakhand Police posted on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, the road was blocked due to a landslide near the Patal Ganga Langsi tunnel on the Badrinath National Highway.

Heavy rain over the past few days triggered landslides, blocking the highway at multiple points.

On July 5, traffic on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli was halted for several hours due to debris at two locations. Chamoli Police reported that debris near Angthala in the Kotwali Chamoli area blocked the highway.

On Wednesday, at around 11:15 am, a large section of the hill slid down in Patalganga, despite no rainfall. According to the district disaster management office, this slide covered the mouth of a tunnel along the national highway with tons of soil, stones, and boulders.

The tunnel, built a few years ago to mitigate frequent landslides, was damaged by this powerful landslide. Vikram Singh of Lanji village, located across the Alaknanda river from the tunnel, said the entire Alaknanda and Patal Ganga valley seemed to tremble for a few seconds.