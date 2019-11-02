e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Working on Vikram Lander’s second landing on Moon’s south pole, says ISRO chief

What was supposed to be India’s first soft landing on the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 ended in failure when the robotic Vikram lander seemingly crashed into the lunar surface.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) chief K. Sivan
Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) chief K. Sivan(PTI File )
         

The Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) chief, Kailasavadivoo Sivan on Saturday weighed in on the second landing attempt of Vikram lander on Moon’s south pole, after the first could not find success.

Replying to media’s query if ISRO would attempt another landing on Moon’s south pole, Sivan replied, “Definitely”.

“We want to demonstrate the technology for Vikram Lander landing, We are working on a plan of action about how to go ahead for Vikram Lander landing,” said the ISRO chief who was in national capital to attend IIT-Delhi 50th convocation ceremony.

What was supposed to be India’s first soft landing on the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 ended in failure when the robotic Vikram lander seemingly crashed into the lunar surface.

If it had been successful, India would have become the fourth country to land a spacecraft intact on the Moon.

Vikram was to land on the moon and deploy the six-wheeled rover Pragyaan.

Pragyaan, India’s first rover on the Moon, would have explored the lunar surface for one lunar day (around 14 Earth days).

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 12:57 IST

tags
top news
‘Is President in your pocket’: Shiv Sena’s latest barb at ally BJP
‘Is President in your pocket’: Shiv Sena’s latest barb at ally BJP
On Delhi pollution, Angela Merkel makes a ‘good argument’
On Delhi pollution, Angela Merkel makes a ‘good argument’
Two alerts in May warned of WhatsApp being compromised, urged remedial action
Two alerts in May warned of WhatsApp being compromised, urged remedial action
A bomb that wasn’t: Unclaimed bag creates security scare at Delhi airport
A bomb that wasn’t: Unclaimed bag creates security scare at Delhi airport
Man blackmails ex-girlfriend with private photos, asks to pay Rs 5 lakh: Cops
Man blackmails ex-girlfriend with private photos, asks to pay Rs 5 lakh: Cops
Treatment of WikiLeaks founder may end up costing his life: UN expert
Treatment of WikiLeaks founder may end up costing his life: UN expert
Delhi T20I: Rohit and Co look to extend winning streak against Bangladesh
Delhi T20I: Rohit and Co look to extend winning streak against Bangladesh
PM Thailand visit: To address Indian diaspora, attend ASEAN-related meets
PM Thailand visit: To address Indian diaspora, attend ASEAN-related meets
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News