Anurag Thakur urges protesting wrestlers to ‘have faith in law and order’

The ad-hoc committee formed to run the WFI on Saturday took full control of the body as per the written directive from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday urged the protesting wrestlers to end their demonstration and have faith in law and order, adding that the Supreme Court has intervened in the matter and the Delhi Police is recording statements as well.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur.(ANI)
Thakur's request comes after the ad-hoc committee formed to run the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Saturday took full control of the body as per the written directive from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Several ace grapplers have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar accusing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest.

"Supreme Court has given its judgement. Delhi Police has also registered an FIR and is recording statements. The magistrate is also registering statements. They must have faith in our law and order and end their protest," the Union sports minister told reporters in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur.

The ad-hoc committee was formed under the directions of the Union minister which was tasked with conducting elections for WFI's executive committee within 45 days after its formation. It was also responsible to handle the day-to-day activities of the body.

