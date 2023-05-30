Wrestlers' protest highlights: World wrestling body condemns athletes' detention

In an unforeseen turn of event, India's top grapplers have upped the ante in protesting against the Wrestlers' Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over the alleged sexual harassment case and reached Haridwar to throw their medals, including the ones won in the Olympics, in river Ganga. Wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have also announced an indefinite hunger strike at India Gate in New Delhi.

However, farmer leader Naresh Tikait immediately reached Haridwar and took the medals back from the athletes, seeking five-day time from them.

"These medals are our lives, our souls. There would be no reason to live after throwing them in the Ganga today. So, we will stage a hunger strike until death at India Gate after that," said the joint statement put out by the protesting wrestlers.

The wrestlers have been protesting against the WFI chief, who is also a BJP MP, demanding his arrest since April 23. They also alleged that the Prime Minister, ‘who calls us daughters’, did not even once show his concern towards the issue.