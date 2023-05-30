Home / India News / Wrestlers' protest highlights: World wrestling body condemns athletes' detention

Wrestlers' protest highlights: World wrestling body condemns athletes' detention

india news
Updated on May 30, 2023 11:57 PM IST

Wrestlers' protest highlights: Check out latest developments as top athletes demonstrate against the WFI chief over sexual harassment allegations.

Protesting wrestler Sakshi Malik at Har ki Pauri ghat, in Haridwar.
Protesting wrestler Sakshi Malik at Har ki Pauri ghat, in Haridwar.(PTI)
BySnehashish Roy
OPEN APP

In an unforeseen turn of event, India's top grapplers have upped the ante in protesting against the Wrestlers' Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over the alleged sexual harassment case and reached Haridwar to throw their medals, including the ones won in the Olympics, in river Ganga. Wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have also announced an indefinite hunger strike at India Gate in New Delhi.

However, farmer leader Naresh Tikait immediately reached Haridwar and took the medals back from the athletes, seeking five-day time from them.

"These medals are our lives, our souls. There would be no reason to live after throwing them in the Ganga today. So, we will stage a hunger strike until death at India Gate after that," said the joint statement put out by the protesting wrestlers.

The wrestlers have been protesting against the WFI chief, who is also a BJP MP, demanding his arrest since April 23. They also alleged that the Prime Minister, ‘who calls us daughters’, did not even once show his concern towards the issue. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 30, 2023 10:48 PM IST

    BJP MP feels the ‘pain and helplessness’ of protesting wrestlers

    BJP Hisar MP Brijendra Singh on Tuesday said he can feel the pain and helplessness of protesting wrestlers “forcing them to the brink of throwing away their lifetime of hardwork — the medals from Olympics, CWGs and Asian Games — in the Ganga.” Read more

  • May 30, 2023 10:21 PM IST

    WFI chief responds after Haridwar episode; ‘If found wrong. then…’

    "Let the probe happen, it is in the hands of Delhi Police. If found wrong, then arresting will also take place," WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reacts to #WrestlersProtest in Haridwar

  • May 30, 2023 09:48 PM IST

    International wrestling body condemns athletes' detention

    Following the detention of India's top wrestlers, the United World Wrestling has condemned the steps taken by the authorities to contain the a protest march long before it started. 

    “The events of these last days are even more worrying that the wrestlers were arrested and temporarily detained by the police for initiating a march of protest…UWW firmly condemns the treatment and detention of the wrestlers. It expresses its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far,” the international body said in a statement.

  • May 30, 2023 09:27 PM IST

    Pawan Khera asks river Ganga to 'cry a little today'

    In a form of a ‘sad’ poem, Congress leader Pawan Khera expresses his affliction over wrestlers' protest. 

  • May 30, 2023 08:52 PM IST

    What did Naresh Tikait say after meeting the wrestlers?

    Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Naresh Tikait, who is also the brother of BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, arrived at Har-ki-Pauri to lend support to the protesting wrestlers.

    "They (wrestlers) need to be practising on mats in stadiums but have been ill-treated and forced to sit at Jantar Mantar and now at sacred Ganga Ghat. In fact, action should be taken against Brij Bhushan. We are with truth and as farmers’ agitation had shown, sooner or later victory will be of truth," said Tikait. Read more

  • May 30, 2023 08:48 PM IST

    Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait describes the significance of wrestlers' medals

    Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday described the medals won by country’s wrestlers as national heritage. “The medals (won by the agitating wrestlers) are a heritage of the nation, of children of India and of national flag,” he said here. Read more

  • May 30, 2023 08:22 PM IST

    ‘Government is saving one man’: Naresh Tikait

    "Entire Indian govt is saving one man (WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh). There will be a Khap meeting tomorrow," says Farmer leader Naresh Tikait who intervened and asked protesting wrestlers not to immerse their medals while seeking five days time.

  • May 30, 2023 07:49 PM IST

    Was Delhi Police forced to clear the protest site?

    The Delhi Police on Monday said it was forced to remove the protesting wrestlers from Jantar Mantar in Delhi—the officially designated protest site—after they violated the law “in a frenzy”despite repeated requests. The protesters disregarded rules and regulations, prompting the intervention of security forces, according to the police.

    "The dharna and demonstration of the wrestling wrestlers were going on smoothly at the notified place of Jantar Mantar. Yesterday, the protesters flouted the law in a frenzy despite all requests and requests. Hence, the ongoing dharna has been called off," the deputy commissioner of police, New Delhi, tweeted in Hindi. Read more

  • May 30, 2023 07:44 PM IST

    After Tikait's request, wrestlers head back from Haridwar

    Protesting wrestlers return from Haridwar after Farmer leader Naresh Tikait intervened and sought five days time from them.

  • May 30, 2023 07:33 PM IST

    Farmer leader stops wrestlers from throwing their medals in Ganga

    Farmer Leader Naresh Tikait arrives in Haridwar where wrestlers have gathered to immerse their medals in river Ganga as a mark of protest against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. He took medals from the wrestlers and sought five-day time.

  • May 30, 2023 07:28 PM IST

    What rolled out against wrestlers in last two days?

    In the middle of new Parliament building inauguration on May 28, wrestlers decided to intensify their protest and march towards the new building. However, Delhi Police cracked down on the demonstrating athletes and detained top grapplers including medalists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik. They also dismantled their tents at the protest site in Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Read more

    A day after some of India’s top wrestlers were evicted from Jantar Mantar and detained by Delhi Police, and the makeshift tents they were living in for the past 38 days were cleared, officers said on Monday that they would not be allowed to return to the spot. Read more

  • May 30, 2023 07:12 PM IST

    What did Sakshi Malik say yesterday?

    In a video statement on Monday, Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi they have not given up. She said the wrestlers were contemplating their next move even as they continued to get support from the sporting fraternity after police action against the top grapplers was unequivocally condemned by many political leaders and sports personalities.

    "Police has filed FIR against us when we have not caused any damage to the public property. They were very cruel with us, one woman (wrestler) was being handled by 20 officers, you can see the videos… We want to inform our supporters, who are waiting for us at Gurdwara (in Ambala) and other places, that we spent this day devising our next strategy. We have not stepped back, the protest will continue. We will let you know our next step, keep supporting us," she said.

  • May 30, 2023 07:08 PM IST

    Farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait urges wrestlers to not take any ‘wrong step’

    National president of Bharatiya Kisan Union Naresh Tikait along with other farmers' leaders left for Haridwar to meet with wrestlers and urge them to stop from throwing their medals in river Ganga.

  • May 30, 2023 07:04 PM IST

    Congress takes ‘arrogance’ dig at PM Modi over wrestlers latest decision

    Congress shared a video clip on Twitter in which top wrestler Sakshi Malik is seen taking her medals off the hook from walls as she, along with other athletes, decided to ‘immerse’ their medals in river Ganga.

  • May 30, 2023 06:57 PM IST

    As wrestlers reach banks of Ganga, Kejriwal brings PM Modi's attention to ‘country’s tears'

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal shared a video on Twitter where many seen surrounded the wrestlers who today reached Haridwar in a bid to immerse their medals in river Ganga. 

    “The whole country is shocked. There are tears in the eyes of the whole country. Now the Prime Minister should leave his arrogance,” he wrote.

  • May 30, 2023 06:45 PM IST

    Wrestlers who vowed to throw thier medals in Ganga

    Prominent wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have decided to throw their reverant medals in the river Ganga today as a mark to double down on their protest against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment case.

  • May 30, 2023 06:39 PM IST

    Veteran cricketer comes forward to support wrestlers

    Veteran cricketer Anil Kumble says he is ‘dismayed’ to learn about how wrestlers were ‘manhandled’ on May 28 ahead of a scheduled protest outside the Parliament building.

  • May 30, 2023 06:29 PM IST

    India's top wrestlers reach Haridwar to ‘immerse’ their medals in Ganges

    Some of India's top wrestlers demanding the arrest of their federation chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations arrived at the bank of river Ganga in Haridwar to 'immerse' their medals as a mark of protest. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wrestlers protest wfi

China must de-escalate all along LAC for normal ties with India

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 11:33 AM IST

LA deployed additional troops in Eastern Sector prior to 20th National Party Congress in October 2022. They have still not been deinducted.

Chinese troops transgressed into Depsang Bulge, south of Daulet Beg Oldi, in 2013
ByShishir Gupta

In California, Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, RSS, Modi for assaulting idea of India

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 11:29 AM IST

He said Indian Muslims were most directly at the receiving end of hatred and aggression and that all minorities and the poor today in India were under attack

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an interaction at the University of California, Santa Cruz. (PTI)
ByPrashant Jha

India aims for key position ahead of WMO executive council polls

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 11:17 AM IST

IMD D-G M Mohapatra highlighted India’s achievements in meteorology and explained how the country managed to reduce loss of lives during cyclones

IMD D-G Mohapatra’s election will allow India to influence the global policy on early warnings and disasters. (IMD)
ByJayashree Nandi

Mural in new Parliament with Akhand Bharat overtones upsets Nepal’s politicians

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 11:09 AM IST

Nepal’s political leaders urge Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal to seek the removal of the mural during his visit to India.

Akhand Bharat mural in the new Parliament. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Tight security at India Gate after wrestlers announce hunger strike | Watch

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 11:03 AM IST

Delhi Police have already said wrestlers will not be allowed to protest at India Gate as 'it is not a protest site.'

A riot-control vehicle at India Gate (ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Will Babita Phogat sit with those who exploited her family members: Smriti Irani

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 11:04 AM IST

Union minister Smriti Irani said the issue of the wrestlers is under investigation and intervening at this stage will go against the women complainants.

Smriti Irani spoke on the issue of the wrestler' protest to television channels on Tuesday. (PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

PM Modi in Ajmer LIVE: Prime Minister to address rally, launch ‘Maha Jansampark’

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 11:21 AM IST

PM Modi will address a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, the first major event in a month-long outreach campaign by the BJP to mark nine years in power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

ED arrests Bengal job scam suspect who claimed to be Abhishek Banerjee’s employee

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 10:28 AM IST

In May 2022, Calcutta high court ordered the CBI to probe the appointments of non-teaching and teaching staff between 2014 and 2021

Appointees allegedly paid bribes to get jobs after failing selection tests. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Asaduddin Owaisi challenges BJP to ‘conduct surgical strike on China’

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 10:22 AM IST

The AIMIM chief said, "They say a surgical strike will be done in the old city. Do a surgical strike on China if you have guts."

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to the media.(Chandrakant Paddhane )
ByKanishka Singharia

India records 310 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 4,222

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 10:22 AM IST

India Covid cases: The country's Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,31,870 with three latest fatalities.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,588). (File)
PTI |

Maruti Suzuki Jimny to Honda Elevate SUV and more: Top launches, unveils in June

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 09:59 AM IST

From mass-market players like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda to luxury players like Mercedes, OEMs are once again raring to showcase their newer offerings.

June promises to be yet another action-packed month in the Indian car market.

Congress to organise religious programmes ahead of polls in Madhya Pradesh

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 09:21 AM IST

The programmes will be held across all 230 assembly constituencies in the run-up to the polls due later this year to counter the Congress’s portrayal as anti-Hindu

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath. (HT PHOTO)
ByShruti Tomar

Morning brief: Modi knows ‘everything’, Rahul Gandhi's latest swipe in US

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 09:05 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi.(Congress twitter)
ByHT News Desk

PM Modi to launch BJP's pan-India campaign 'Maha Jansampark' today

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 08:34 AM IST

PM Modi will launch "Maha Jansampark" by addressing a public meeting in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (MINT_PRINT)
ANI |

'If you sat Modiji down next to God': Rahul Gandhi; ‘BJP did Sengol thing as…’

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 09:54 AM IST

If you believed in anger, hatred, arrogance, you would be sitting in a BJP meeting and I would be doing ‘mann ki baat’," Rahul Gandhi said in San Francisco.

Rahul Gandhi speaking in San Francisco on Wednesday.
ByPoulomi Ghosh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out