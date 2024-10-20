Yamuna pollution row: Haryana CM Nayab Saini calls Delhi govt ‘habitual liars’ over Atishi's charge at BJP

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday slammed his Delhi counterpart Atishi and the Aam Aadmi Party government, accusing them of deflecting blame for the poor water quality of the Yamuna River. Haryana CM Naib Singh Saini blasts Atishi's Delhi govt over Yamuna water quality blame.

"I think AAP's Delhi government is habitual of lying and blaming others for their own mistakes. Delhi government is habitual of seeing shortcomings in everyone but themselves. BOD (Biochemical oxygen demand) of water given by Haryana to Delhi is about 2-3 mg per litre. BOD of water supplied to Delhi through CLC canal is almost zero. But Delhi government should tell who is responsible for the 28 drains of dirty water going into Yamuna from Delhi water to Okhla," Saini said.

Saini also questioned the use of ₹6,000 crore allocated under the Yamuna Action Plan, including ₹3,000 crore given in the last two years. He called on AAP to explain how the funds were spent.

Saini responded to Atishi's accusations against the BJP, who claimed “the real cause of the toxic foam in the Yamuna is industrial waste being dumped into the river by factories in Haryana”.

BJP Delhi cief doubles the attack on AAP

BJP Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged on Sunday that more than half of Delhi’s population is struggling with breathing problems due to severe air pollution. He attacked AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Atishi, for failing to address the issue.

Sachdeva also blamed the poor condition of roads and potholes for contributing to dust pollution.

"People of Delhi find it difficult to breathe. More than half the population faces breathing issues. Why? Due to the corruption of Arvind Kejriwal," he added.

The remark from state BJP chief came after the AAP government blamed buses from Uttar Pradesh for worsening air quality, especially in areas like Anand Vihar, where the AQI has reached "severe" levels.