Yashwant Sinha claims ‘arrest’ by Delhi police over protest for migrants

Yashwant Sinha sat on a dharna at Rajghat this morning to demand the deployment of armed forces and para military forces to take the migrant workers home with dignity.

india Updated: May 18, 2020 21:02 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Yashwant Sinha sitting at a dharna at Rajghat in Delhi. (HT photo)
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Monday claimed that he was “arrested” by the Delhi police for protesting to send migrant workers home safely. Sinha said Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh too was arrested along with him.

“We have just been arrested by the Delhi Police,” tweeted Sinha this evening.

 

The former finance minister sat on a dharna at Rajghat this morning to demand the deployment of armed forces and para military forces to take the migrant workers home with dignity.

He was protesting against the treatment meted out to the migrants with police beating them up and they being left on their own to die on the road.

