Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yati Narsinghanand booked in UP's Ghaziabad for insulting Mahatma Gandhi

PTI |
Mar 22, 2025 12:57 PM IST

The complainant alleged that the priest had attempted to incite religious sentiments, cause criminal intimidation, insult, defame, and disturb public peace.

Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand Giri has been booked for allegedly spreading hate and abusing top police officers of the district in a video, officials said on Saturday.

Dasna Devi Temple priest Yati Narsinghanand was booked for inciting hatred and making derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi(narsinhanand/X)
Dasna Devi Temple priest Yati Narsinghanand was booked for inciting hatred and making derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi(narsinhanand/X)

Also Read: Yati Narasinghnand calls for ‘Sanatan Vedic Nation’: ‘Will protect every Sanatani’

According to an FIR lodged here, the priest of the Dasna Devi Temple has been accused of making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and using words intended to incite religious sentiments, cause criminal intimidation, insult, defame, and disturb public peace.

Also Read: Yati Narsinghanand triggers row with remarks against Prophet Muhammad; controversy explained

The complainant also alleged that Narsinghanand used abusive language against the Ghaziabad police commissioner and the assistant police commissioner of Loni in a video.

Also Read: Petition in Supreme Court against Yati Narsinghanand's planned ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Ghaziabad

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said the complaint lodged at the Wave police station on Friday alleged that Narsinghanand's statements were designed to provoke and disrupt communal harmony.

Investigation into the matter was underway, the officer added.

Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On