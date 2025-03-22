Yati Narsinghanand booked in UP's Ghaziabad for insulting Mahatma Gandhi

According to an FIR lodged here, the priest of the Dasna Devi Temple has been accused of making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and using words intended to incite religious sentiments, cause criminal intimidation, insult, defame, and disturb public peace.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said the complaint lodged at the Wave police station on Friday alleged that Narsinghanand's statements were designed to provoke and disrupt communal harmony.
Investigation into the matter was underway, the officer added.