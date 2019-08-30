Yechury visits Srinagar, meets colleague Tarigami

india

Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday met his party colleague Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, who is among the politicians put under detention in Kashmir.

Yechury, who was earlier this month stopped from visiting the Valley, is the first opposition leader to be allowed to visit Kashmir. He arrived in Srinagar a day after the Supreme Court allowed him to do so but directed him against any political activity during his stay.

Yechury moved the court after he was earlier prevented from visiting Tarigami, who is a former assembly member.

A police team escorted Yechury to Tarigami’s residence on Srinagar’s Gupkar road, where he has been under house arrest. The road leading to Tarigami’s house has been blocked with spools of barbed wires and only local residents and officials are allowed to use it.

Hours after his house arrest, Tarigami told HT on August 5 that he had no idea why he was placed under house arrest despite his ill health.

A delegation, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, of opposition leaders was sent back from Srinagar airport on Saturday.

