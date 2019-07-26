Yediyurappa, set to face floor test on Monday, says ‘will forgive and forget’

Karnataka’s BS Yediyurappa government has called for a trust vote on July 29, Monday. Yeddiyurappa’s BJP has 105 MLAs in the state Assembly with current strength of 222 MLAs. The half-way mark after yesterday’s disqualification of three Congress MLAs has come down to 112.

Speaking to press after taking oath, Chief Minister Yediyurappa said his government will put the Finance Bill for consideration and vote right after the confidence motion on Monday.

After becoming Karnataka’s Chief Minister for the 4th time, Yediyurappa announced two major decisions. Two additional installments of Rs 2000 for the beneficiaries of PM Kisan scheme, in-addition to the relief given by the Centre was the first and Rs 100 crore loan-waiver for weavers was the second. Farmers and labourers were his government’s top most priority, he said explaining the move.

Yediyurappa said he was not interested in “politics of revenge” and wanted to “forget and forgive” while looking to breathe fresh life into the state “administration” that had “collapsed”.

He was committed to showing “the difference” between his government and the one run by the Congress-JD(S) coalition, he said. He thanked the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for returning him as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 20:58 IST