BS Yediyurappa takes oath as Karnataka chief minister for the fourth time

BJP’s B S Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the Karnataka Chief Minister for 4th time Friday evening, three days after the collapse of H D Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) government in a trust motion. Governor Vajubhai Vala administered him the oath of office and secrecy around 6:30 pm on Friday.

Before swearing-in, Yediyurappa visited Kadu Malleswarah temple in Bengaluru and addressed party workers. He wore a green shawl to his oath taking ceremony and was flanked by several BJP leaders.

Yediyurappa had earlier today staked claim and requested the Governor to be sworn-in Friday evening itself.

BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao along with former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna-- who joined the BJP on March 22, 2017-- was present for the function. Congress rebel MLA Roshan Baig was also present for the swearing-in despite Bajrang Dal activists opposing his presence in messages posted on social media.

BJP working president JP Nadda expressed confidence that Yediyurappa will provide a clean and stable government to Karnataka. Yediyurappa last held the CM’s post for 3-days after May 2018 Assembly polls. Yediyurappa, then was unable to prove his majority in the 225-member Assembly.

The current strength of the Assembly has come down to 222 after disqualification of 3 rebel Congress MLAs by Speaker Ramesh Kumar yesterday evening. Ramesh Kumar is yet to decide the fate of the remaining 14 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs.

JP Nadda also dismissed questions over Yediyurappa’s age—the Lingayat leader is 76 years old--in the view of party’s own policy that discourages leaders to hold political office after turning 75.

“It depends,” Nadda said when asked about party’s age-bar and then added, “you see, first of all he is a leader, he is an elected leader of the legislature party. Accordingly, he is taking oath. It is a continuous process and the party takes note of ongoing developments from time to time.”

The state BJP leadership couldn’t stake claim yesterday as it was awaiting “instructions” from party’s central leadership. A group of Karnataka BJP leaders, including Jagdish Shettar, Arvind Limbavali, J C Madhuswamy, Basavaraj Bommai and Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra were in Delhi, reportedly discussing government formation with party chief Amit Shah.

The Congress accused Yediyurappa of horse-trading in order to form his government. Former Congress chief minister Siddaramaiah also questioned the constitutionality of Karnataka Governor’s invitation for Yediyurappa to form government while slamming the BJP for turning Karnataka into an “experimental lab”.

The JD(S) also wondered how Yediyurappa with 105 BJP MLAs could claim to have the majority in a house with current strength of 222 MLAs.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 17:54 IST