Yellow alert for rainfall issued for Bengaluru: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and surrounding districts, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall over the next four days from Thursday. The alert came just a week after rainfall due to cyclone Fengal affected the region.

The weather system responsible for the rains is a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal, bringing moisture-laden winds to the state. Districts including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Kolar, and Ramanagara will remain under yellow alert until December 13. Additionally, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are expected to receive heavy rainfall through December 14.

GS Patil, an IMD scientist, said that the cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal was leading to the formation of moisture-laden winds, which would cause rainfall across the state. “We anticipate moderate to heavy rain in parts of the state, particularly in the coastal and southern districts,” he said.

Rain has already been reported in several districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Gadag, and Kalaburagi. Meanwhile, temperatures have dropped by 4-6°C in areas like Belagavi, Bidar, and Vijayapura, with Chikkamagaluru recording a low of 13.4°C. In Bengaluru, temperatures are expected to range between 18°C and 30°C over the coming days.