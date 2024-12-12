Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yellow alert for rainfall issued for Bengaluru: IMD

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Dec 12, 2024 08:52 AM IST

The IMD on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and surrounding districts, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall over the next four days from Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and surrounding districts, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall over the next four days from Thursday. The alert came just a week after rainfall due to cyclone Fengal affected the region.

GS Patil, an IMD scientist, said that the cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal was leading to the formation of moisture-laden winds, which would cause rainfall across the state (File photo)
GS Patil, an IMD scientist, said that the cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal was leading to the formation of moisture-laden winds, which would cause rainfall across the state (File photo)

The weather system responsible for the rains is a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal, bringing moisture-laden winds to the state. Districts including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Kolar, and Ramanagara will remain under yellow alert until December 13. Additionally, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are expected to receive heavy rainfall through December 14.

GS Patil, an IMD scientist, said that the cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal was leading to the formation of moisture-laden winds, which would cause rainfall across the state. “We anticipate moderate to heavy rain in parts of the state, particularly in the coastal and southern districts,” he said.

Rain has already been reported in several districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Gadag, and Kalaburagi. Meanwhile, temperatures have dropped by 4-6°C in areas like Belagavi, Bidar, and Vijayapura, with Chikkamagaluru recording a low of 13.4°C. In Bengaluru, temperatures are expected to range between 18°C and 30°C over the coming days.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On