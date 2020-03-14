e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Yes Bank rescue plan comes into effect, withdrawal limit to end next week

Yes Bank rescue plan comes into effect, withdrawal limit to end next week

The government also notified the appointment of Prashant Kumar, former CFO and Deputy MD of State Bank of India (SBI) as the CEO and MD of reconstructed Yes Bank

india Updated: Mar 14, 2020 10:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had placed Yes Bank under a moratorium on March 5 for a month.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had placed Yes Bank under a moratorium on March 5 for a month. (HT PHOTO)
         

The government has notified the reconstruction plan for crisis-hit Yes Bank after the Union Cabinet cleared and said that the caps on withdrawals from its accounts up to Rs 50,000 will be lifted in “three working days”.

“The order of moratorium on the reconstructed bank issued by the Government of India ... shall cease to have effect on the third working day at 18:00 hours from the date of commencement of this Scheme,” the government said in a notification on Friday.

On March 5, the RBI had taken control of Yes Bank Ltd, capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000 and imposed restrictions on its operations till April 3 to put in motion a bailout plan for the troubled bank.

The government also notified the appointment of Prashant Kumar, former CFO and Deputy MD of State Bank of India (SBI) as the CEO and MD of reconstructed Yes Bank. Kumar was appointed administrator of Yes Bank by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after it put the troubled lender under a moratorium on March 5.

Kumar will vacate office as administrator within seven days of the cessation of the moratorium.

The government also appointed former Non-Executive Chairman of Punjab National Bank Sunil Mehta as Non-Executive Chairman. Mahesh Krishnamurthy and Atul Bheda are Non-Executive Directors. The new board is also to be formed within seven days from cessation of the moratorium.

The notification also states “the investor bank (SBI) shall nominate two more officers as Directors” and the “RBI may appoint one or more additional directors as necessary.”

The authorised share capital is to be altered to Rs 6,200 crore and the number of equity shares is to be altered to Rs 3,000 crore of Rs 2 each. The authorised preference share capital will continue to be Rs 200 crore. Investors are to be allotted shares on the reconstructed bank at Rs 10 share, the notification said.

The primary investor which is the SBI, “shall not reduce its equity shareholding below 26 per cent of the total equity shareholding of the reconstructed bank before completion of three years from the date of allotment of shares,” the notification said.

According to the notification, an investor other than the investor bank (SBI), “may exercise voting rights to the extent of its shareholding, or 9 per cent of the total voting rights of all the shareholders of the reconstructed bank, or as may be decided by the RBI—whichever is lower.”

On March 5, the RBI had superseded Yes Bank’s board because of a serious deterioration in its financial position and named Prashant Kumar the administrator.

tags
top news
Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre
Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre
Govt notifies Yes Bank’s restructuring plan, moratorium to be lifted in ‘3 working days’
Govt notifies Yes Bank’s restructuring plan, moratorium to be lifted in ‘3 working days’
How short-term misanthropy works better than drugs amid an outbreak
How short-term misanthropy works better than drugs amid an outbreak
MBBS graduate, friends kill man over ice cream, arrested
MBBS graduate, friends kill man over ice cream, arrested
‘They took good care of us’: Evacuees discharged from ITBP camp
‘They took good care of us’: Evacuees discharged from ITBP camp
China talks science but floats conspiracy theory on coronavirus origin
China talks science but floats conspiracy theory on coronavirus origin
Unrest in Rajasthan Cong over choice of Rajya Sabha candidate
Unrest in Rajasthan Cong over choice of Rajya Sabha candidate
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news