Yogi Adityanath slams previous governments, says now all crimes are curbed in UP
Yogi Adityanath slams previous governments, says now all crimes are curbed in UP

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath calls out previous governments for their incapability of maintaining law and order. He says, today, UP is the best state having no form of crime.
“The state which used to be 'Prashn Pradesh,'(question) today has become an 'Uttar Pradesh' (answer) for the whole country,” said Yogi Adityanath(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jan 05, 2022 01:59 PM IST
ANI | , Lucknow

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday slammed previous governments over the issue of law and order while adding that Uttar Pradesh is now known as the best state in which every form of crime is curbed.

"The state which was once prone to riots and used to give protection to criminals is now known as the best state in which every form of crime has been curbed," said Adityanath.

The Chief Minister made the following comments after attending the convocation parade of female recruits in Lucknow Police.

"Before 2017, questions were used to raise on the law and order situation and safety of women in the state. We decided that 20 per cent of police recruits should be women," he said.

"The state which used to be 'Prashn Pradesh,'(question) today has become an 'Uttar Pradesh' (answer) for the whole country," he added.

"We have fast-tracked the Police Recruitment Process. After 1947, today we have passed the maximum budget of the UP Police Force. We have given police forensic institutes to the state. It has been my belief from the beginning that the stronger the police force, the more positive the state will be. Due to the good law and order situation prevailing in the state right now, investments in the state have increased," said Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the Assembly polls early this year. 

