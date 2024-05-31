Yogi Adityanath's 'bulldozer' warning to those who follow 'Aurangzeb's path'

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday claimed the Congress wants to implement the Taliban system and Sharia law across India. Addressing a rally in Himachal Pradesh, he said the soul of Aurangzeb has possessed the party. Hamirpur: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a rally in support of party candidate and union minister, Anurag Thakur.(PTI file photo)

"Congress' manifesto is the document of the Muslim League. They want to impose Sharia law in the country and implement the Taliban system. If this happens, girls won't be able to go to school and women will be forced to stay indoors wearing burqas," he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He also accused the opposition parties of seeking to impose a tax similar to the Jizya tax.

Yogi Adityanath said those who follow the path of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb will be "permanently dealt" by his bulldozer, reported ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed the leaders of the Congress party have been in mourning since the Ram temple in Ayodhya got constructed. He said the party's leaders claimed the temple was useless.

"Lord Ram is now seated in his divine temple in Ayodhya. While the entire world and every follower of Sanatan Dharma was overjoyed, Congress was in mourning. Congress declined the invitation to Ayodhya. Even now, their leaders say that the Ram temple should not have been built, and their allies dismiss the Ram temple as useless," he added.

Yogi Adityanath said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India's respect has increased globally, and terrorism and Naxalism have been eradicated.

He said the Congress party-led INDIA bloc is just a facade. "If they cannot unite themselves, how will they unite the country?", he quipped.

"Congress says that if they come to power, they will give the rights of backward castes to Muslims. The UPA government formed Justice Ranganath Mishra and Sachar Committee to give OBC reservations to Muslims. We opposed this back then. Rahul Gandhi is talking about eradicating poverty in one stroke. His grandmother gave the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' in 1970, and now, 54 years later, her grandson is giving the same slogan," Yogi Adityanath added.

He said the bulldozer of Yogi Adityanath has been running vigorously against the rioters and mafia in Uttar Pradesh.

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections will conclude on June 1. Counting of votes will take place on June 4.

With inputs from ANI