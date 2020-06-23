Yogi govt sends notice to Priyanka Gandhi over Covid-19 barb, she jabs again

india

The Agra district administration has reacted sharply to a tweet posted by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday where she said that 28 people died due to the disease in the district in last 48 hours.

But that did not stop the Congress general secretary from posting another tweet on the situation in Agra, where she said the fatality rate is even more than Delhi and Mumbai. And she once again reiterated that the district recorded 28 deaths in the last 48 hours.

“The Covid-19 fatality rate in Agra is even more than Delhi and Mumbai. The fatality rate here is 6.8 per cent. Out of the 79 deaths in the district, 35 per cent or 48 people died within 48 hours of being admitted to hospitals. Who is responsible for these difficult conditions by spreading the lie about the “Agra model”? Mr chief minister, issue a clarification within 48 hours and take responsibility for the mismatch in the condition and number of Covid-19 patients,” she said in her tweets.

आगरा में कोरोना से मृत्युदर दिल्ली व मुंबई से भी अधिक है। यहाँ कोरोना से मरीजों की मृत्यदर 6.8% है। यहाँ कोरोना से जान गंवाने वाले 79 मरीजों में से कुल 35% यानि 28 लोगों की मौत अस्पताल में भर्ती होने के 48 घण्टे के अंदर हुई है।



‘आगरा मॉडल’ का झूठ फैलाकर इन विषम परिस्थितियों..1/2 pic.twitter.com/HUMx9LNU1q — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 23, 2020

Gandhi also attached a news report to substantiate her claim and a letter written by the principal secretary to the chief minister to the health department where he highlighted the alleged discrepancies in the number of Covid-19 patients. The letter also mentioned the displeasure by the chief minister on the discrepancies.

Earlier, in the letter written to Priyanka Gandhi, Agra administration had quoted he June 22 tweet to say that the figure cited by her (28 deaths in Agra in last 48 hours) is incorrect and baseless. “The entire country is fighting Covid-19 disease. In such a scenario, this tweet creates an atmosphere of fear and adversely affects the morale of Covid-19 warriors and the common people.”

The administration further said that the district has recorded 1,139 cases in the last 109 days and 79 Covid-19 patient have died. “Hence, the tweet on 28 deaths in the last 48 hours is incorrect and baseless,” the district magistrate further said in the letter.

The district magistrate Gandhi to issue a corrigendum so that the truth would be known to the people.

Attacking the Yogi Adityanath government on Monday, Gandhi had claimed om Twitter that 28 coronavirus patients in Agra have died in the last 48 hours and accused the state government of trying to bury the truth by propagating the “Agra model”.

“In Agra, 28 Covid-19 patients died who were admitted in the last 48 hours. How shameful this is for the UP government that they tried to bury the truth by propagating this model. Questions were raised on government’s no test, no corona policy but the government did not answer,” Priyanka Gandhi, who is also party in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, said in a series of tweets in Hindi. She also attached a news report with her tweets.

“If the UP government continues to act carelessly, consequences are going to be very dangerous,” she said in another related tweet.

आगरा में 48 घंटे में भर्ती हुए 28 कोरोना मरीजों की मृत्यु हो गई।



यूपी सरकार के लिए कितनी शर्म की बात है कि इसी मॉडल का झूठा प्रचार करके सच दबाने की कोशिश की गई।



सरकार की नो टेस्ट=नो कोरोना पॉलिसी पर सवाल उठे थे लेकिन सरकार ने उसका कोई जवाब नहीं दिया..1/2https://t.co/7fik34LrHh — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 22, 2020

The Congress general secretary has been critical of the Uttar Pradesh government in the last couple of months. She has been highlighting the issue of job losses during the Covid-19 lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease.