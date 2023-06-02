‘You did NOTHING’: Mahua Moitra shares wrestlers' FIR to target PM Modi

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posting a purported copy of a First Information Report (FIR) registered against wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleging that the top BJP leader “did nothing” despite providing assurance to a woman wrestler. In the FIR, the wrestler said she had informed the prime minister about the alleged sexual harassment by Singh, a BJP MP, and he assured her “that such grievances will be looked into by the Sports Ministry.” TMC MP Mahua Moitra(PTI/File)

Share a snippet of the FIR copy on Twitter, Mahua Moitra said, “Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji - relevant section from wrestler’s FIR clearly mentions she met & informed you of MP’s misconduct. You assured her of full support. You did NOTHING.”

Further in the tweet, Moitra wrote, “Your vows are all broken & light is your fame; We hear your name spoken & share in its shame.”

Moitra highlighted a passage in the FIR copy which read, “I also informed the Hon'ble Prime Minister about the repeated sexual, emotional, physiological, physical trauma which was meted upon me and other female wrestlers by the accused no. 1 in conspiracy with his close aids to which, the Hon'ble Prime Minister reassured me that such grievances will be looked into by the Sports Ministry and I will shortly be getting a call.”

Moitra to women BJP leaders

Moitra took a dig at women leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party over a month ago for allegedly maintaining "silence" over the wrestlers' protest issue.

In an apparent swipe TV actor-turned-Union minister Smriti Irani, Moitra tweeted, “Oh & just btw BJP - Where is your nari brigade? Your saases and your bahus? Why the silence now on WFI issue? Or aren’t female athletes 'sanskari' enough to be worth standing up for?”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee held candle march

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took to the streets for the second straight day in support of the protesting wrestlers by holding a candlelight march from the statue of Gostha Pal to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mayo Road-Dufferin Road crossing in Kolkata. Describing the wrestlers' struggle as a “struggle for life, justice, and independence”, the CM said that she will “fight till protesting wrestlers get justice”.

On Wednesday, Banerjee had participated in a protest march that started at the Hazra Road crossing in the southern part of Kolkata and ended at Rabindra Sadan. Other protesters can be seen holding placards with the message ‘We want justice’ and ‘We are with you wrestlers’ written on them.

