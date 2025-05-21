Woman's body found inside suitcase near railway bridge in Bengaluru

The body of an unidentified young woman was found stuffed in a suitcase near the old Chandapura railway bridge on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday. A detailed investigation is expected to begin once Byappanahalli railway police opens and examines the suitcase. (PTI file image)

Police suspect that the victim might have been killed somewhere else, and the suspect stuffed her body in a suitcase and threw it from a moving train. The suitcase was found near the railway tracks near Hosur main road.

A detailed investigation is expected to begin once the Byappanahalli railway police open and examine the suitcase.

Bengaluru Rural SP C.K. Baba said, “Normally, such cases fall under the jurisdiction of the railway police, but since it is likely related to our area, we are registering a case. The body was found inside the suitcase, and there was nothing else in it, no identity card or any other items. The person appears to be 18 years of age or older, but we are yet to establish the identity. That is all we have at this stage. It seems that the incident took place elsewhere, and the suitcase was thrown from a moving train. We will take up the case and investigate further.”

In March, the body of a 32-year-old woman named Guri Khedekar was found inside a suitcase near Ambedkar Apartment in Doddanekundi Village, Bengaluru.

Guri Khedekar was originally from Maharashtra and was married to 36-year-old Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar. The couple lived in an area covered by the Hulimavu police station.

Similar case in UP

Days before, a woman's body was found stuffed inside a large suitcase at her home in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur while her family alleged that she died by suicide to avoid police action. Other relatives, including the couple’s children, supported the husband’s version of the incident.

The victim's husband told police that he moved her body and stuffed it inside a suitcase out of fear of being blamed for his wife's decision. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and a full investigation is underway.

(With ANI inputs)