‘Your misogyny does not…’: Influencer who alleged ‘CRPF personnel’ clicked her pics reacts to criticism

Influencer Aayesha Khan, who shared a video alleging that a CRPF personnel took photos of her without consent at New Delhi airport, has responded to criticism over her post, stating, “Your misogyny does not silence me - it exposes you.” Now responding to negative comments, the influencer said, “Imagine being photographed without your consent by somebody at an airport and then being blamed for it!"(Instagram/justbeingaayesha)

In an earlier post, she claimed, “On the morning of the 16th Sept, 2025 at Delhi Airport (Terminal 1), I had a deeply disturbing experience. A man kept clicking pictures of me while pretending to be on a phone call. When I confronted him, he kept denying it — until I asked to see his phone. He had the photos. He had pictures of my legs.” She added, “The most shocking part? He was a CRPF personnel — someone who is supposed to ensure our safety.”

Following her latest video, she also shared an update: “Update: CRPF is trying to look for this person.”

What does her fresh post say?

Now responding to negative comments, she said, “Imagine being photographed without your consent by somebody at an airport and then being blamed for it! When I chose to speak up, some comments completely dismissed the severity of the situation. Some said, 'When you wear shorts, what is the problem in being clicked?' I understand that it is difficult for some Indian men to understand consent. It's not just about consent. A CRPF personnel objectified and sexualised my body and made me feel uncomfortable in a very creepy way. Just because you have access to someone's profile, that does not give you consent to objectify or harass them. We are not your property! No woman should be made to feel like her clothing invites objectification. Women out there, be sensitive but not weak. Don’t be afraid of perpetrators!”

Sharing the video, she added, "I’m intentionally not deleting the problematic comments because I want the world to see how some Indian men view and objectify women, believing they have ownership over us. This transparency is crucial. At the same time, I am deeply grateful for all the supportive messages and the love I’ve received. The negativity doesn’t overshadow the incredible support and solidarity that has poured in. Together, we stand stronger."

What does the video show?

In the video, a man wearing a lanyard with “CRPF” written on it is seen deleting something on his phone. As he turns the device towards Khan, he claims he has deleted the content, explaining that the pictures were clicked because the phone “automatic may laga hua tha.” The woman responds, “Mere baap ke umar ke hai, saram kariye thodi.”

HT.com has not independently verified the video, and the CRPF has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.