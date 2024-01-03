'Your obstinacy...': Arvind Kejriwal cites Rajya Sabha polls, Republic Day for skipping ED summons

New Delhi: After skipping the Enforcement Directorate's summons over the Delhi liquor policy case, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the agency saying he is busy with the Rajya Sabha elections. He, however, said he is ready to answer its questionnaire. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(File )

Kejriwal also asked the agency to respond to his previous letter in which he had sought clarification on the "real intent, ambit, nature, sweep and scope of the purported inquiry/investigation for which I am being called".

He said the agency's silence on the matter leads him to infer that it is "maintaining unwarranted secrecy and are being opaque and arbitrary".

This is the third time Kejriwal has skipped the summons. He had skipped summons on November 2 citing elections in five states. He skipped the summons on December 21 as well citing his vipassana trip.

In the letter, Kejriwal said three Rajya Sabha seats in Delhi were going vacant on January 27, 2024.

"Being National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, I am held up in the process and run up to these critical elections," he claimed.

He also said that he was busy with the planning of Republic Day on January 26.

"Being the Chief Minister of Delhi, I am also quite occupied in planning and preparations for several programmes and functions for the Republic Day i.e., 26th January 2024," he said.

Kejriwal said he "would be happy to respond to any questionnaire" if the agency seeks any information or documents, which are in his knowledge or possession.

“It is a matter of concern that despite my comprehensive response(s) bringing to your notice critical dimensions and legal objections involved in issuing summons to me to appear ‘in person’ in your purported exercise of powers under Section 50 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), you have chosen not to respond," Kejriwal said in the reply.

"In my earlier responses and now again, I reiterate my firm commitment to the rule of law and my unflinching undertaking to render any co-operation or assistance in any inquiry or investigations that may be as per law, fair, just and expedient. However, as stated above, your silence confirms my apprehensions about certain vested interests and extraneous as well as malafide considerations prevailing over any objective, rational, fair or impartial inquiry or investigations," he added.

Kejriwal also said that ED had given detailed explanation to queries raised by other people.

"...but in my case, you have refused to even acknowledge the receipt of the detailed submissions made in response to the summons issued to me," he added.

"Please note that the Election Commission of India has since decided to hold the Elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) inter alia, from National Capital Territory of Delhi. Nominations start from 3rd January. Voting will take place on 19th January and results will be declared. The National Capital Territory of Delhi has been allocated 3 seats in the Rajya Sabha and the terms of office of the present incumbents will expire on 27th January, 2024. Therefore, the said elections are being held to fill the above-mentioned vacancies. Being National Convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, I am held up in the process and run up to these critical elections. Being the Chief Minister of Delhi, I am also quite occupied in planning and preparations for several programmes and functions for the Republic Day i.e., 26th January, 2024," he added.

He also accused the ED of pandering to vested interests and having extraneous as well as malafide considerations.

"Your silence confirms my apprehensions about certain vested interests and extraneous as well as malafide considerations prevailing over any objective, rational, fair or impartial inquiry or investigations... Your obstinacy tantamounts to assuming the role of judge, jury and executioner at the same time which is not acceptable in our country governed by the rule of law," the chief minister said in the reply.

BJP, Congress slam Arvind Kejriwal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday mounted a concerted and savage attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for ignoring the Enforcement Directorate's summons for the third time, saying the Delhi chief minister thinks he is above law. The party also called him 'kattar beimaan' (staunchly corrupt).

"'Kattar beimaan' Arvind Kejriwal, who once used to say that we have to eradicate corruption from India, has now become such a corrupt person who thinks he is above the law," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said today.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit reminded Kejriwal about his ‘fight against corruption’ and called him a “cheater of his own ideology”.

"When the Lokpal Bill was under discussions, I used to discuss the same with him. We told him that the Lokpal you're trying to make may be misused if the wrong person becomes a Lokpal; and the government could misuse it. He said that a political leader should be transparent. If there is any allegation against them, they should resign...and they should also surrender if they get arrested and if one is innocent then it will be proved...He should at least stick to his words. I believe he's become the biggest cheater of his own ideology," he added.