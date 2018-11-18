Youth abducted from South Kashmir’s Shopian, seventh in four days

Another youth has been abducted from Meemender village in Jammu-Kashmir’s Shopian district, hours after a 19-year-old civilian was killed by suspected militants, according to news agency ANI. This is the seventh incident of abduction in the Valley in the last four days.

Suhail Ahmad was abducted by unidentified gunmen on Sunday morning from Meemender village, said a police official of PCR, Shopian.

The 19-year-old was kidnapped along with two others from Saidpora area of Shopian, just 48 hours after a bullet-riddled body of a teen was found in neighbouring Pulwama.

Huzaif Ashraf alias Raja Kandur, Shahid Ganaie and Farooq Thokar were abducted by militants from a bakery in Saidpora Payeen village of Shopian, police said. Huzaif’s body was found in Shopian’s Hermain village, about 10 km from the place of kidnapping, police said.

As per local reports,two more civilians were abducted from Meemender village of Shopian district on Saturday evening. However police officials said that they were checking the authenticity of the reports.

On Thursday night, the bullet-riddled body of Nadeem Manzoor Dar, 18, was found in Pulwama district. Dar, who was the resident of Safanagri in Shopian district, was abducted by militants late on Thursday evening and taken to Niklora Pulwama, where his body was recovered by police. A video of the firing on the youth also made it to social media.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 11:57 IST