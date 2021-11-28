Youth of Kashmir ready to take up arms out of anger, says Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said militancy was growing again in the valley from where it had been wiped out during his rule. The National Conference vice president said that while his government was thinking about doing away with the AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) that grants special powers to the military, now the situation was such that nobody felt safe even in Srinagar, let alone remote areas.

And, he said, these militants were not from outside, but they were the youth of Kashmir ready to take up arms out of anger and other reasons.

Addressing a gathering in Doda, Abdullah said the Central government has said militancy would be wiped out with the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to the erstwhile state, but one of slain militants killed recently in Srinagar had taken up arms in 2019. “Then how come there are militants even now?” he said.

#WATCH | Militancy is growing again in the areas from where it was wiped out during our rule. These militants have not come from outside, but they're the youths of Kashmir who are ready to take up arms due to anger & other reasons: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in Doda pic.twitter.com/0GkNUcoOs8 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021

The former chief minister is on an eight-day tour of Chenab Valley region comprising Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah further said that it was told that after the repeal of Article 370, big industrialists would bring investment in Jammu & Kashmir and that a lot of employment opportunities will be created. “Nothing happened. Locals are not getting employment in even ongoing projects,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Saturday, the NC leader pledged to fight till his last breath for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and statehood as he visited the family of a youth from Ramban district who was among the four persons killed in a controversial encounter in Srinagar on November 15.

(With inputs from agencies)