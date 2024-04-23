Excited to exercise their franchise in what is considered the world’s largest democratic exercise, the first-time voters on Friday haven’t were impeccably clear of what they want for their state as well as the country— more jobs and more developmental works. Youth voters flag devp, lack of jobs as major concerns in Raj

As polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election took place in Rajasthan, 23-year-old Nakul Sharma, was one of the early birds, at the polling booth set up in a government school in Nandpuri.

A software developer by profession, Sharma came from Gurugram to cast his first vote.

“Voting is the most important right we have in our democracy and we should all exercise it. It doesn’t matter if you are educated or not. In fact, there is more responsibility on the educated people to come out and vote,” he said.

Replying to how he narrowed down his candidate, Nakul said he discussed with his family, “read about the leaders in the fray and their parties and what works they have done and then took a decision on whom to vote for”.

“It is about the future of our country and the youth. India is a country with considerable youth population and their aspirations are important. But the election is also about the society and who can strengthen it,” he said.

Sharma said: “Unemployment is a big issue for the youth and the government has not been able to tackle it fully. The question is not only about employment but also quality employment. Young people should be able to find good jobs in their home towns so they don’t have to go out to work.”

At another booth in Jaipur’s C-Scheme, 18-year-old BA student Digvijay Shekhawat who was also voting for the first time chimed in “development is the key”.

“I am happy after casting my first vote. For me, development is the key. I don’t find it a good trend how the people in Rajasthan vote based on caste identity. I need a leader who will ensure advanced infrastructure in the education sectors, and more job opportunities instead of playing with religion and caste.”

Meanwhile, his elder brother Harshavardhan Shekhawat (20), who also voted for the first time, shared his displeasure over the “little development in Jaipur”.

“In last few years, little developmental work has been done in Jaipur. The governments should bring in more welfare schemes. The earlier Congress government had good schemes and they provided relief to all people.”

However, another voter, Kunjal Sharma, 21, was of the view that no political party cares about the people once they “come to power”.

“All the parties that have been in the government over the last few years never worked for the people while keeping the development of society in mind. Politicians make false promises, they go back on their word once the election is done. I have read the manifestos of the parties and decided to vote for one who, in my opinion, is more focused to development instead of pushing any ideological propaganda,” he said.