YouTuber Gaurav Taneja claims threat call made against his daughter

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, also known as ‘Flying Beast’, on Thursday claimed to have received a threat call against his daughter, adding that he has followed up by filing a complaint with the police.

“Received a threat call against our 4 yr old daughter. Police complaint registered,” Taneja tweeted. The former Airbus pilot tagged the Delhi Police and the Union home ministry in his post.

Received a threat call against our 4 yr old daughter.

Police complaint registered.@DelhiPolice @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/FobjcwjLMd — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) July 28, 2022

The screenshot of the complaint, attached with the tweet, shows that it was registered at the Desh Bandhu Gupta Road police station. Also, the alleged threat call was made at 7:33am, presumably on Thursday itself.

Hindustan Times has reached out to Delhi Police for a statement.

Also Read: Who is YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, Flying Beast, arrested for Metro station birthday party? 10 things to know

Taneja, who enjoys a massive following on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, was most recently in news when he was arrested on July 9 when his birthday bash, organised by his wife, caused massive chaos at Noida's Sector 51 metro station. His wife, Ritu, an ex-pilot herself, had booked a Metro rail coach for the surprise party; however, Taneja's fans turned up in large numbers, resulting in a stampede-like situation at the station.

Also Read | YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Says Getting Arrested Was A ‘Traumatic Experience’

The ‘Flying Beast’ was released on bail a day later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON