Z+ security, private guards: Saints at Kumbh Mela move under gun cover

A large number of saints, considered as the saviour of religion by their followers, are themselves relying on security cover during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

These god men rely on private guards as well as armed policemen provided by the government and many of them enjoy different grades of security cover, including ‘Z+’ and ‘Z’ security.

These seers can easily be spotted giving sermons, performing religious rituals and even taking a dip in the Ganga, all under security cover.

Additional SP (security), Kumbh, Ashutosh Mishra said, “Four companies of paramilitary force have been deployed for the security of akhadas and their camps. Separate gunners have been provided to the heads and the mahamandaleshwars (high priests) of these monastic orders as well. Security cover at Kumbh Mela is being extended only on the basis of inputs of local intelligence unit (LIU).”

The 13 akhadas (monastic orders) and their majestic camps have always been the prime attraction in Kumbh Mela. Their security is in the hands of armed personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from Saturday following alerts of a possible terror attack. Till now, UP police had been guarding the camps of akhadas.

Shankaracharya of Dwarka Sharda Peeth Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati has ‘Z+’ security cover which comprises of a sub-inspector and many armed guards.

At least 20 other prominent seers have a posse of armed policemen protecting them. According to police, 260 seers from different parts of the country have been provided gunners.

Jagatguru Panchanand Giri of Juna Akhada and Shri Mahant Sampoornanand Brahmchari of Agni Akhada are attracting special attention.

Swami Panchanand Giri has commandos of the Punjab police armed with fully automatic assault rifles like AK-47, carbines and pistols while the personnel of the central paramilitary force have been deployed to guard Swami Sampoornanand Brahmchari.

General secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) Harigiriji Maharaj and its head Mahant Narendra Giri also have special security cover from the UP police.

Mahant Narendra Giri has been provided a police escort vehicle. Computer Baba, another well-known seer, is moving in the tent city under the watchful eyes of his ‘shadow’ (another name for security men) provided by the Madhya Pradesh government. Juna Akhada head Swami Avdeshanand Maharaj moves under heavy security that includes personnel of central paramilitary force as well as personal security guards. His camp also has an impressive security.

Seers who do not have government security rely on personal arms for their safety who carry pistols and even rifles.

Shri Mahant Advait Hari Chaitanaya Brachmchari of Agni Akhada said, “Lord Parashuram was an incarnation of god but wielded arms. Even Lord Ram had to pick up bow and arrows to kill demons. To keep ourselves safe and take on oppressors, we have to arm ourselves.” “I have a rifle and a pistol and I wear the handgun over my saffron robe almost daily,” he said.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 11:37 IST