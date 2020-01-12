Zakir Naik claims India offered to drop cases against him

india

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 05:17 IST

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who fled the country and is currently in Malaysia, has claimed that the NDA government at the Centre offered to shelve money-laundering charges against him and give him safe passage in return for his support to nullify Article 370, according to a report by news agency IANS.

In a statement issued by his team on Saturday, Naik said he was approached by a representative of the Indian government who offered him the deal, which he claimed to have refused, the report said.

HT could not independently verify the report. Naik has been in Malaysia since 2016.

Naik made the claim in a video, according to IANS, in which he said three-and-a-half months ago, “some Indian officials approached me for a private meeting with a representative from the Indian government.”

The person claimed that he wanted to remove “misconceptions and miscommunication” between him and the Indian government and wanted to “provide me safe passage to India”, Naik said. The representative wanted him to support the nullification of Article 370 in Kashmir to which he “flatly refused”, Naik said according to the report.

Naik has also referred to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and criticised “many Muslim leaders” for supporting the National Register of Citizens (NRC).