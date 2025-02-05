Menu Explore
Zepto to deliver Skoda cars? CEO shares update on LinkedIn

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Feb 05, 2025 10:45 PM IST

Reports on Wednesday claimed that quick delivery portal Zepto would be now delivering Skoda cars within minutes.

"No, we're not delivering cars in 10 minutes," said Zepto on Wednesday amid reports claiming that the quick delivery portal would be now delivering Skoda vehicles within minutes.

Zepto logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken May 2, 2022. (REUTERS/File)
Zepto logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken May 2, 2022. (REUTERS/File)

The reports stemmed from an online video, made in collaboration with Skoda India, showing a Zepto delivery executive walking into a Skoda showroom and announcing that he is there to pick up an order.

However, it later turned out that Zepto has partnered with Skoda to not delivery cars, but a test drive of the Škoda Kylaq within 10 minutes.

Zepto said in a statement on LinkedIn: “No, We’re Not Delivering Cars in 10 Minutes… yet. We’ve seen the headlines—Skoda & Zepto delivering cars in 10 minutes?! We love the energy, but let’s clear things up: you won’t be ordering a Škoda Kylaq from the Zepto app (as tempting as that sounds).”

“What you can get in 10 minutes? A test drive of the Škoda Kylaq for now :) But… who knows what the future holds?” Zepto added.

In the comments section of Zepto's post, Skoda replied, “Now that the cat is out of the bag, we're thrilled to partner with Zepto and bring Kylaq to your doorstep for a test drive, in the fastest, most convenient way possible. We're just getting started Škoda X Zepto.”

Zepto is an Indian quick-commerce company headquartered in Karnataka's Bengaluru, founded in July 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra.

Zepto's competitors in India's grocery delivery space include Zomato's Blinkit, Amazon's India unit, Flipkart, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket.

