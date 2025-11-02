‘Zero tolerance for violence’: CEC Gyanesh Kumar after JD(U) candidate arrested for ‘murder’ in Bihar

"I want to appeal to everyone to come and participate in the election process, and everyone come to exercise their right to vote. On the topic of violence, Election Commission wants to make it clear that the Election Commission has zero tolerance towards violence. No incident of violence will be tolerated. The Election Commission is ready to make sure that the electors can peacefully vote. Our 243 returning officers, that many observers, every zilla's collectors, zilla adhikari, SP, SSP, police observers, everyone is ready," Kumar said while speaking to reporters in Kanpur on Sunday.

He urged the people of Bihar to participate in the election process and said that the poll body is ready to make sure that the electors can peacefully vote.

Just days before Bihar is all set to vote in the first phase of assembly polls on Thursday, November 6, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said on Sunday that the Election Commission is has zero tolerance for violence.

Gyanesh Kumar made the remarks while he was visiting Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Sunday, where he was conferred him with the Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA).

The CEC's comments come just hours after Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama constituency was arrested in Bihar in a late night operation in connection with the alleged murder of Dularchand Yadav, a campaigner for Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi.

The poll body ordered transfer of several key officials posted in Mokama Assembly constituency after the murder and also sought a detailed report regarding the crime from the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP).

‘Everyone is neutral’ Gyanesh Kumar also emphasised that for the Election Commission, both opposition and the ruling side are the same.

“In Bihar elections, every political party, in their own way, are asking for electors to vote for them. I want to say it once again that for Election Commission no one is in ruling, or opposition side, everyone is neutral,” he said.

Kumar also expressed confidence that Bihar assembly polls will be held transparently and competently and will set an example for the entire world.

"The hope is that the Bihar polls will happen not only transparently, competently, with ease and not only be an example for the country but for the world," he said.

Bihar will vote in two phases for the upcoming assembly polls — on November 6 and November 11 — and the counting will held on November 14.

