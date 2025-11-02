BJP's Manoj Tiwari alleges RJD workers behind attack during Bihar roadshow: ‘Why such thuggery?’

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari has accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers of attacking him while he was campaigning for the upcoming assembly election in Bihar's Dumraon on Saturday, saying that his convoy sped away to avoid any confrontational situation with the miscreants. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the miscreants tried to install an RJD flag on a vehicle after which the drivers were instructed to speed away from the spot. (ANI)

“Just a short while ago, at the Brahm Baba site in Dumraon Ariyav, when people were welcoming the roadshow with candidate Rahul Singh, some people tried to attack us while chanting RJD slogans. To prevent a confrontation, we sped up the vehicle and left. Why such thuggery by RJD in the campaign?,” he wrote in a post on X.

What happened at the roadshow? Tiwari alleged that RJD workers ‘invaded’ his roadshow in Dumraon, Buxar, who then started sloganeering and someone even tried to install an RJD flag on their vehicle.

Also read: Tejashwi Yadav's multiple deputy CM plan in Bihar includes Muslims and Dalits: Report

“RJD supporters began sloganeering. First, we were hooted at, and then someone tried to install the RJD flag on our vehicle. When we resisted, they tried to crush us and hurled abuses. To avoid what happened in Mokama, we instructed drivers to run away quickly,” he was quoted as saying news agency ANI. He further alleged that the miscreants hit their vehicles with sticks as he termed the attack a blatant crime.

Also read: Akhilesh says Bihar poll a battle between employment and BJP

“I am appealing to the Election Commission, administration, and Mahagathbandhan leaders - what kind of behaviour is this when contesting elections?... It is a blatant crime... We have lodged a complaint and spoken to the SP. A complaint has been forwarded to the Election Commission, and strict action should be taken against those behind this incident,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

What has the BJP said? Commenting on the attack on Tiwari's roadshow, Delhi Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh reiterated the ‘jungle raj’ jibe at RJD saying that the party only wants to create chaos and disturb law and order.

Also read: Is Nitish Kumar still NDA’s CM face in Bihar? Amit Shah’s ‘after election’ reply

“RJD is distraught, and in such a situation, they were also troubled by the support our star campaigner, Manoj Tiwari, was receiving in the Dumraon Assembly constituency. Whenever RJD believes it will come to power, it either fails to do so or shows its anger. We do not adhere to such an ideology. They only desire chaos and aim to disturb law and order. If this were to happen to Manoj Tiwari, a well-known figure in the Bhojpuri community, imagine what might happen to the people of Bihar... I request the people of Bihar to eradicate jungle raj and bring back Nitish Kumar and PM Modi-led NDA coalition,” he told ANI.