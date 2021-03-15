Zomato executive files assault case against Bengaluru woman
- Police said that based on Zomato delivery executive Kamaraj's complaint, they will call Hitesha Chandranee for questioning.
Kamaraj, the 28-year-old Zomato delivery executive on Monday lodged a complaint with the police against social media influencer Hitesha Chandranee, who had accused him of attacking her last week.
Bengaluru’s Electronic City police said that based on the complaint an FIR has been registered under sections (wrongful restraint), 355 (assault), 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
On March 10, Bengaluru-based content creator Hitesha Chandranee posted a video on social media alleging that the Zomato delivery person assaulted her following an argument over a delay in delivery. She claimed that Kamaraj barged into her house, verbally abused her and punched her in her face.
On the same day, Electronic City Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) against Kamaraj. He was subsequently arrested but let off on bail the same day.
On March 11, Thursday, Kamaraj claimed that contrary to the woman’s claim, it was he who was attacked. “As she was hitting me, I tried to block using my hands. When she tried to push my hand away, a ring on her finger hit her nose,” he said.
The complaint comes days after Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal said the company will take care of the legal cost of the delivery person Kamaraj. “We are also in constant touch with Kamaraj, extending all possible support to make sure both sides of the story come to light and that due process is followed in the spirit of fairness,” Goyal said in a statement.
The Electronic City Police said that based on the FIR, they will call Chandranee for questioning at the earliest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections
- Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key leaders in TN file nomination papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah, Nadda step up attack against Congress in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah reaches out to tribals, takes swipe at CM over ‘conspiracy’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
33% dip in India’s weapon imports: Sipri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts warn against Covid relaxations at Mahakumbh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warehouses in Odisha running out of space as FCI slows down lifting rice
- In a petition to Union Minister Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, BJD MPs said the FCI needs to evacuate 30 lakh tonnes of rice from the state's warehouses, but till March 13 it has evacuated only 6.65 lakh tonnes of rice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six new bills introduced as parliament gets back to business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK minister on India visit may raise Michel detention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two-day nationwide bank strike: Here's how day 1 panned out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox