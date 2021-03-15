Zomato executive files assault case against Bengaluru woman

Kamaraj, the 28-year-old Zomato delivery executive on Monday lodged a complaint with the police against social media influencer Hitesha Chandranee, who had accused him of attacking her last week.

Bengaluru’s Electronic City police said that based on the complaint an FIR has been registered under sections (wrongful restraint), 355 (assault), 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

On March 10, Bengaluru-based content creator Hitesha Chandranee posted a video on social media alleging that the Zomato delivery person assaulted her following an argument over a delay in delivery. She claimed that Kamaraj barged into her house, verbally abused her and punched her in her face.

On the same day, Electronic City Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) against Kamaraj. He was subsequently arrested but let off on bail the same day.

On March 11, Thursday, Kamaraj claimed that contrary to the woman’s claim, it was he who was attacked. “As she was hitting me, I tried to block using my hands. When she tried to push my hand away, a ring on her finger hit her nose,” he said.

The complaint comes days after Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal said the company will take care of the legal cost of the delivery person Kamaraj. “We are also in constant touch with Kamaraj, extending all possible support to make sure both sides of the story come to light and that due process is followed in the spirit of fairness,” Goyal said in a statement.

The Electronic City Police said that based on the FIR, they will call Chandranee for questioning at the earliest.



