Zonal officers to check debris dumping in city

To clamp down on illegal dumping of construction waste, the municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has instated four zone-wise nodal officers to monitor the issue.

A special campaign was launched on April 5, and 30 vehicles used for dumping C&D waste have been seized from violators so far.

Yashpal Yadav, commissioner, MCG, said, “It is illegal to dump construction waste in any public space, whether along road shoulders, open land or green belts. We have now formed four teams, one in each zone, to keep an eye on the issue and submit weekly action-taken reports.”

Besides, each zone has also been assigned two assistant nodal officers as part of the task force.

These teams, according to a statement issued by the MCG on Wednesday, will also clear up the legacy C&D waste from areas under their jurisdiction. For this purpose, two private agencies have been empanelled for collection, transportation and disposal of C&D waste. The teams will also entertain citizen’s requests to clear C & D waste from their respective neighbourhoods. A toll free helpline (1800-180-1817) has been created for the same.

Another task on the team’s agenda is monitoring of construction sites to ensure they generate waste as per stipulated rules, i.e. 45 kilograms per square metre in case of new buildings and 400 kilograms per square metre in case of building repair.

The MCG has warned that unauthorised vehicles and dumpers will be seized under section 292 (2) of Haryana Municipal Corporation Act 1994, and violations of will be considered as punishable offence under section 188, 269, 278. Along with this, action will be taken under section 20 (1) and (2) of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and sections 290 and 336 of the Air (Pollution Prevention and Control) Act, 1981. Offences under these acts carry heavy fines and even imprisonment.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 02:51 IST