Zubeen Garg’s family, people of Assam have right to know what happened in Singapore: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Zubeen Garg’s family and the people of Assam have the right to know what happened to the singer in Singapore, PTI reported.
Garg died in Singapore on September 19 before a concert he was set to perform at. Following his demise, the Assam Police arrested seven individuals, including the late singer’s cousin, on charges of murder.
“I mentioned to the family that I would have liked to come under better circumstances, happier circumstances…" Gandhi, who visited the singer’s family at their Kahilipara residence in Guwahati, said, according to ANI.
"It's a tragedy that the whole state has faced. I spoke to the family, and they only said one thing to me: that we have lost our Zubeen and all we want is that the truth should be clear,” he added.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi paid tribute to Garg at the site where his last rites were performed in Kamarkuchi on September 23. Gandhi offered a 'gamosa', the traditional Assamese scarf, and a wreath at the platform where the singer was cremated, according to PTI.
The Assam government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the state police to investigate Zubeen's death.
As reported by HT, Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier this week had said that the SIT is expected to submit its report by the end of November or early December.