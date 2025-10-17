Zubeen Garg’s family, people of Assam have right to know what happened in Singapore: Rahul Gandhi

“I mentioned to the family that I would have liked to come under better circumstances, happier circumstances…" Gandhi, who visited the singer’s family at their Kahilipara residence in Guwahati, said, according to ANI.

Garg died in Singapore on September 19 before a concert he was set to perform at. Following his demise, the Assam Police arrested seven individuals, including the late singer’s cousin, on charges of murder.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Zubeen Garg’s family and the people of Assam have the right to know what happened to the singer in Singapore, PTI reported.

"It's a tragedy that the whole state has faced. I spoke to the family, and they only said one thing to me: that we have lost our Zubeen and all we want is that the truth should be clear,” he added.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg death case: Singapore Police doesn’t suspect foul play in preliminary probe

Gandhi also added that the Assam government should “transparently and quickly” investigate the case and tell the family exactly what happened in Singapore.

"It is the duty of the government to quickly investigate what has happened, transparently investigate what has happened, and tell the family exactly what happened in Singapore..." he said.

Also Read | Singapore Police allow Assam SIT to visit for probe into Zubeen Garg’s death: CM Sarma

Earlier in the day, Gandhi paid tribute to Garg at the site where his last rites were performed in Kamarkuchi on September 23. Gandhi offered a 'gamosa', the traditional Assamese scarf, and a wreath at the platform where the singer was cremated, according to PTI.

The Assam government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the state police to investigate Zubeen's death.

As reported by HT, Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier this week had said that the SIT is expected to submit its report by the end of November or early December.