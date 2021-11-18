Zydus Cadila to supply doses of Covid-19 jab to Centre by December: Report

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila, which has developed India’s second indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, will reportedly supply the initial doses of the jab to the central government by December. Also, though the vaccine has been granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) for those aged 12 and above, the first doses will only be for people aged 18 and above, the report said.

“Zydus Cadila’s Covid-19 vaccine for persons above 18 years of age will be supplied to the government by December. The government has placed an initial order for one crore doses of the vaccines,” news agency ANI reported citing government sources.

The latest report is in line with that from earlier this month, which stated that the Union government has placed an order for 10 million (1 crore) doses with the vaccine manufacturer. It has also been reported previously that the needle-free jab will be administered to adults first.

However, if the initial batch is indeed delivered only by next month, then it would mean an additional delay in including ZyCoV-D in the national inoculation programme, which began on January 16 this year. The shot was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in August.

The vaccine has a three-dose regime, with a gap of 28 days each between the first and second, and the second and third doses. The first shot will be given on day zero, with the next two to follow on the 28th and 56th day respectively. It is also India’s only coronavirus vaccine to be approved for an age group below 18. However, an inoculation drive for kids is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, of the other five vaccines granted EUA by the drugs regulator, the only indigenous jab is Covaxin, developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited. ZyCoV-D was the sixth to receive emergency use approval.