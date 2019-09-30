e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

7 Indians killed in minibus accident in Dubai

The accident took place at 4.54 am on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road when the 14-seater minibus collided with the lorry that was stationary on the side of the road.

indians-abroad Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Dubai
A minibus collided with a lorry killing seven Indians and a Pakistani national in Dubai.
A minibus collided with a lorry killing seven Indians and a Pakistani national in Dubai.(Photo: @DubaiPoliceHQ)
         

Seven Indians and a Pakistani national were killed when the minibus they were in collided with a lorry here on Monday, the media reported.

The accident took place at 4.54 a.m. on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road in the direction of Sharjah, before the Mirdif City Centre Exit, when the 14-seater minibus collided with the lorry that was stationary on the side of the road, the Khaleej Times reported.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of Dubai Police Traffic Department, said: “The minibus crashed into the back of a halted truck on the right road shoulder. The minibus was trapped under the truck.”

The bodies of eight people -- seven passengers and the driver of the minibus -- were shifted to the mortuary in Rashid Hospital, social worker Nasir Vadanappalli told Gulf News. Six people were injured in the accident.

The bus was carrying 13 passengers and the driver.

“The police haven’t still revealed the named and details of the victims, but according to them, there are Pakistanis and Indians involved in the accident. We hope all details will be revealed soon,” said Vadanappalli.

He said that the eight dead included seven Indians and one Pakistani. Among the injured, only one is from Bangaldesh, the remaining are also from India, according to the report.

Colonel Faisal Al Qasim, director of Security Media at Dubai Police, said investigations were being carried out to determine the exact cause of the accident.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News