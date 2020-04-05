e-paper
Coronavirus update: 3 lakh Indians stranded in Canada amid Covid-19 travel restrictions

Covid-19 update: India’s High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria tweeted a simple message to them: “Our advice to Indians in Canada: Stay calm, stay safe, stay where you are!”

indians-abroad Updated: Apr 05, 2020 14:30 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Hindustan Times, Toronto
People wait for a bus before repatriation flights bound for Canada organized by the Canadian embassy for citizens stranded in Peru, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Lima, Peru.
People wait for a bus before repatriation flights bound for Canada organized by the Canadian embassy for citizens stranded in Peru, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Lima, Peru.(Reuters Photo )
         

While many hundreds of Canadians nationals and permanent residents return to the country on a series of six flights from New Delhi and Mumbai, Indian citizens are stranded in Canada till the time commercial flights become available.

Ironically, the flights from India to Canada are being operated by Air India but the national carrier is expected to return to India without any passengers. According to estimates, there may be more than 3,00,000 Indian passport holders in Canada including a sizeable number of students, who could account for half that number. Canada issued 6,00,000 visas to Indians last year and there are nearly 2,00,000 Indian students enrolled in Canadian universities and colleges, the highest contingent from any country.

India’s High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria tweeted a simple message to them: “Our advice to Indians in Canada: Stay calm, stay safe, stay where you are!”

The High Commission in Ottawa, along with Consulates in Toronto and Vancouver have set up special telephone numbers for Indians to call in for information on travel to India and emergency consular matters. These have been augmented with a chatbot answering queries in this regard on the websites of the missions as well as on Whatsapp.

As some of the students and temporary workers from India struggle because of closed educational insitutions and dwindled employment opportunities, Indo-Canadian organisations have stepped up support to them.

The Indo-Canadian Association in Kingston, Ontario, the Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran and Sikh Cultural Center in British Columbia, the Gujarati Group of Brampton, Ontario, Hindu Heritage Center in Mississauga, Khalsa Aid Canada, and stores in Montreal, as well as numerous temples and gurdwaras across the country are among those that have offered services to those in need like students and seniors. These include tiffin and groceries, assistance with accommodation, delivery of medicines, and transportation.

Meanwhile the Canada India Foundation along with the Hindu Federation has launched a portal, covid-19-help.ca, “to consolidate and disseminate information of various individuals & organisations; who are engaged in relief measures during this pandemic to seniors, international students and fellow citizens in need.”

