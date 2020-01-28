Dubai-based Indian expat jailed for groping Syrian woman

indians-abroad

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 11:48 IST

A Dubai-based Indian expat was sentenced to three months in prison for groping a woman in a mall, it was reported on Tuesday.

According to Dubai public prosecution, the 33-year-old Indian man groped the 35-year-old Syrian woman intentionally, reports the Khaleej Times.

The defendant was found guilty of sexual harassment and will be deported after serving his time in jail.

The incident took place on August 2, 2019.

The complainant said she was with her children and mother at the mall when she spotted the accused looking at her.

She was surprised when he walked very close to her while still staring at her from behind. “I shouted at him after he suddenly groped me,” the woman added.

CCTV footage showed the man groping the woman.