e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian in UAE returns bag containing USD 14,000, gold; honoured: Report

Brigadier Yousef Abdullah Salim Al Adidi, Director of Al Qusais Police Station, awarded Gupta at the police station and emphasised the importance of collaboration between the community and police.

indians-abroad Updated: Sep 13, 2020 06:13 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Dubai
The bag he returned to the police contained USD 14,000 cash and gold worth 200,000 dirhams (USD 54,452)
The bag he returned to the police contained USD 14,000 cash and gold worth 200,000 dirhams (USD 54,452)(REUTERS)
         

An Indian in the UAE was honoured by the police for returning a bag containing USD 14,000 and gold, a media report said on Saturday.

Retesh James Gupta, who lives in Dubai, was praised by the Dubai Police for his honesty and gave him a certificate of appreciation for being a responsible resident, Gulf News reported.

The bag he returned to the police contained USD 14,000 cash and gold worth 200,000 dirhams (USD 54,452), it said.

Brigadier Yousef Abdullah Salim Al Adidi, Director of Al Qusais Police Station, awarded Gupta at the police station and emphasised the importance of collaboration between the community and police.

It was not immediately known who was the owner of the bag.

Gupta thanked the Dubai Police for awarding him, saying the gesture gave him pride and joy.

tags
top news
Govt takes stock as Covid-19 cases still high
Govt takes stock as Covid-19 cases still high
Congress dissenters chart next step
Congress dissenters chart next step
Paneer thali to chicken biryani likely to be on menu this monsoon session
Paneer thali to chicken biryani likely to be on menu this monsoon session
Obesity, diabetes raise Covid-19 death risk
Obesity, diabetes raise Covid-19 death risk
Osaka comes back from a set down against Azarenka to win 2nd US Open title
Osaka comes back from a set down against Azarenka to win 2nd US Open title
Afghan peace talks with Taliban begin
Afghan peace talks with Taliban begin
SII told to seek fresh clearance for Covid-19 vaccine trials
SII told to seek fresh clearance for Covid-19 vaccine trials
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In