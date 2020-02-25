e-paper
Indian-origin MP sworn in UK’s attorney-general

Goa-origin Braverman (nee Fernandes), 39, was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015 from Fareham; re-elected in 2017 and 2019.

indians-abroad Updated: Feb 25, 2020 16:00 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Braverman studied Law at Cambridge and gained a Masters in Law from the University of Paris 1, Pantheon-Sorbonne and qualified as a New York attorney.
Suella Braverman, who was appointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the cabinet role of attorney-general for England and Wales on February 13, was sworn in to the key role at the Royal Courts of Justice on Monday.

Goa-origin Braverman (nee Fernandes), 39, was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015 from Fareham; re-elected in 2017 and 2019. A pro-Brexit campaigner, she also chaired the European Research Group comprising Conservative MPs favouring a hard Brexit.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by justice secretary Robert Buckland, chief justice Ian Burnett and the chair of the Bar Council, Amanda Pinto. She is the second woman appointed to the role in British legal history.

Braverman said: “It is a privilege to be sworn in as attorney general and a moment I will cherish as the second woman to be appointed to this historic role. Restoring confidence in the criminal justice system is my top priority”.

She was previously parliamentary under secretary of state at the Department for Exiting the European Union from January to November 2018.

Braverman studied Law at Cambridge and gained a Masters in Law from the University of Paris 1, Pantheon-Sorbonne and qualified as a New York attorney. Called to the Bar in 2005, she specialised in public law and judicial review.

From 2010-2015 she was on the attorney general’s panel of treasury counsel. She has defended the Home Office in immigration cases, the Parole Board in challenges by prisoners and the Ministry of Defence in matters relating to injuries sustained in battle.

The attorney general has a number of independent public interest functions, besides overseeing departments such as the Crown Prosecution Service, Serious Fraud Office and the Government Legal Department.

Other responsibilities include acting as principal legal adviser on questions of EU and international law, human rights and devolution issues; bringing proceedings for contempt of court; and legal aspects of all major international and domestic litigation involving the government.

top news
‘US markets will jump thousands of points if I win’: Donald Trump to Indian CEOs
Shots fired in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur in clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups
With eye on China, Trump announces revival of QUAD
Shah holds review meet, prohibitory orders clamped in Northeast Delhi for a month
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
Kohli, Pant among six Indians in Asia XI for T20I series against World XI
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
