Ariana Grande shares new 'Wicked: For Good' set photos, sparks concerns; 'she needs help'

The set of four photos have two images of Grande 's side profile, and another photo shows the 32-year-old with something in her mouth, taking a picture on her iPhone. The fourth photo shows Grande wearing shades and a tiara, flipping others off.

Ariana Grande who plays the role of Glinda Upland in the movie Wicked: For Good shared a series of photos from the set on her Instagram profile. The pictures were later widely shared on other social media platforms, and sparked concerns among many.

However, it is Grande's picture with the iPhone in her hand that has sparked concerns about her appearance.

Reactions to Ariana Grande photos Several people reacted to Grande's photo, expressing concern. One person remarked, “she looks unwell, way too thin. I fear for her.” Another said, “Please feed her someone.”

Yet another added, “she needs help.”

Also Read | Fact-check: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in ‘non-demi-curious, semi-binary relationship’? Truth behind viral claim Grande's appearance during the press tour for the second Wicked movie had sparked considerable buzz about her appearance. Amid the talk about Grande's looks, the singer and actor shared a clip on her Instagram, from a previous interview she'd done promoting the film.

“In today’s society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all — commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes, or health or how they present themselves … that I think is really dangerous,” Grande had said.

There's been a lot of talk about Grande's appearance in the past as well, and she's responded to shows of concern in previous comments too. During another instance, Grande had said “I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy.”