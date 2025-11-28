David Beckham gets a traditional welcome in Mumbai, enjoys 'Dal Ki Chaat lessons': Watch

English football legend Sir David Beckham is visiting India and has made his way to Mumbai. On Instagram, the former Manchester United star shared images from his time at his hotel, where he received a warm traditional welcome and got some culinary lessons as well. David Beckham with the hotel staff(https://www.instagram.com/davidbeckham/)

“So touched by everyone’s kindness… Thank you for my traditional welcome and Dal Ki Chaat lessons. Making some beautiful memories in Mumbai,” Beckham wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, which included two videos and two pictures.

The former England international is visiting India as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and had been in Visakhapatnam earlier. He visited a school and interacted with children studying there.

David Beckham enjoys ‘chaat’

The latest set of snaps shared by Beckham included a video of him being welcomed at his hotel by the staff with a traditional aarti, tilak, and garland. There was also a video of him pouring some dal into a katori and topping it off with chutneys to prepare the dal chaat he mentioned in the caption. There are also two still photographs – one of the sea, and one of himself with the hotel staff.

David Beckham’s visit to Visakhapatnam

Before arriving in Mumbai, David Beckham paid a visit to the students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Educational Institutions Society residential school in Visakhapatnam on November 26.

According to The Hindu, Beckham was able to see the work being done by two organisations – Mantra4Change and Education Above All – to provide quality education to the underprivileged girls.

The aim of the school is to use newer methods of education in place of the traditional mode of teaching. Rather than learning by rote, the students are encouraged to explore the problems of real life, ask questions about them, and search for solutions.

Beckham also showed off his football skills in a video shared on Instagram. “Great day in India going back to school supporting @educationaboveall_eaa’s project based learning initiatives so much fun,” he wrote in the caption.